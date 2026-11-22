This year’s Christmas movie releases are in full swing now that it’s mid-November, and I knew I had to check out Guarding Stars with my Netflix subscription. I mean, it unites Gilmore Girls’ Jared Padalecki with Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester, so I was in for the 2000s nostalgia alone. I was really digging this lighthearted rom-com (that’s sometimes an action movie), but then that twist just made me go “WTF!” Let’s talk about it. But be warned, there are SPOILERS ahead!

(Image credit: Netflix)

There's A Lot To Like About Guarding Stars

Before we get into my lows about Guarding Stars, I have to give the movie its flowers. I’ve seen a lot of holiday rom-coms, and this one had the right amount of sweetness and depth I want from this kind of movie. It follows the fake dating trope pretty much to a T, but I really enjoyed what Padalecki and Meester in particular brought to it as Jack and Hannah.

It’s the kind of movie where we all know they were going to fall in love by the end, but I was instantly curious about how these two were going to fall for each other. I like that they brought out the softness in each other despite both of them being otherwise hardened by their current lives, and I really liked the mother/son dynamic between Jack and Andie Macdowell’s Connie.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Guarding Stars also had that nice balance of goofiness, wit and emotion that I want to see from a Christmas Netflix movie that stopped it from falling into simply being a holiday screensaver. I know it’s based on a popular book called The Bodyguard, and after seeing it I would definitely pick it up, especially to see what changes were made.

(Image credit: Netflix)

But, Its Climax Felt So Unearned To Me

However, I thought the Guarding Stars really dropped the ball on the whole “stalker” plotline. Not that I’d expect it to be a huge part of the movie to begin with, but when it was revealed that Nadine was Jack’s stalker near the end, I was so taken aback. It felt way too convenient that one of two people he meets outside of his family and his bodyguard crew ended up being the stalker, and particularly having happened to be in the same place where he was hiding away.

To me, it would have made a lot more sense if the stalker travelled to his location after seeing the kiss cam video with Hannah go viral. Instead, the only information we get is that they knew each other in high school and she divorced her husband to be with him. And then, her husband was somehow vengeful of Jack? The stalker payoff was so unbelievably thin, and felt like a bummer. Especially when the rest of the rom-com put a lot of attention on character development and fun moments for the other characters.

Perhaps the filmmaking team thought the audience wouldn’t care about the plotline not concerning the romance? But, to me, it just cheapened the rest of the viewing experience. I hope more Netflix rom-coms can build out their scripts. If it’s going to be partly an action mystery, I don’t want to feel like no attention was put on that aspect of the movie.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Look, all in all, Guarding Stars had some elements that had me putting it on the nice and naughty list, but overall, I’m happy I checked it out. But come on, Netflix, if you want to shock me, I know you can do better than that.