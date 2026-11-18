SPOILERS ahead for Eternally Yours, now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.

I knew Eternally Yours would be one of my favorite new shows on the 2026 TV schedule ever since it premiered, but in the past few weeks, my love for the show has doubled. And that’s all to do with the impressive amount of exciting setups I’m seeing from the comedy. It’s also so nice to have a new vampire family to follow after all my Twilight rewatches.

Given Eternally Yours is a half-hour comedy, you’d think it wouldn’t lean into a larger storyline until later on, but the fact that it does makes me feel confident about the quality and longevity of the series from the creators of Ghosts. Let’s talk about three big developments that I think are being laid out already in Season One.

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(Image credit: CBS)

First, There Was The Incident With The Wolfsbane Chalice

New comedies can be difficult to get on board with early because oftentimes they need some time to settle in, and not every network or streaming service is willing to bet on them. Eternally Yours has been killing it with its Season One rollout, and is expected to be renewed (per TV Insider). One plotline that has me excited to tune in for more episodes is what happened in Episode 4, “Halloween”.

In the episode from a couple of weeks ago, we learn about something called the Wolfsbane Chalice, which the vampire coven has been in possession of for many years. Basically, it helps protect them from werewolf attacks. While most of the episode revolves around some of the coven thinking Max allowed it to be lost, it was Phyllis who used it for a special Halloween drink and accidentally broke it. I’m convinced this is setting up a confrontation with werewolves, and it’s not the only clue so far.

(Image credit: CBS)

We Know Emma Has A History With Werewolves

That brings me to Episode 6, “Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis’s Mind,” where I think two developments that will have a payoff later came up. The first is the flashback for Emma, where we learn that she had a werewolf stalker named Larry who killed off a number of her boyfriends. Between the loss of the Wolfsbane Chalice and this story, I’m convinced either the finale or an episode down the line will see the return of Larry in the present day, who comes out to get Emma’s new man, Max.

(Image credit: CBS)

And, Now Phyllis Knows!

The final setup, which is definitely my favorite, also comes from last week’s episode. Phyllis is one of the best parts of Eternally Yours so far, but I was curious if they would address how messed up it is that her memories are always being wiped.

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Thankfully, “Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis’s Mind” not only brought it up, but it seemingly fixed the problem when Jesse decides to tell his wife he’s a vampire at the end of the episode. While I thought Phyllis not knowing she’s in a vampire coven would last for a while, now that it’s not, I’m actually so excited about what happens next.

It’s going to be hilarious to watch as Phyllis unpacks the secret world she lives in, and I’ll be curious if she decides whether she wants to be a vampire, too. I also wonder if her finding out will also create more problems for the coven, like her accidentally telling a werewolf?

I’m honestly so astonished at how many exciting plot lines Eternally Yours has been setting up in just six episodes, and I can’t wait for the rest of the season.