After House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy Wore The Infamous Septa Costume From Game Of Thrones, Hannah Waddingham Had An A+ Response

When the dark gray robes and light gray head coverings come out on a Game of Thrones show, it’s hard not to be immediately and viscerally swept back to the infamous “Shame” scene. Hannah Waddingham wearing that outfit as Septa Unella as she walked a nude Cersei through the streets of King’s Landing is hard to forget. So, it made sense that she popped into the comments to hilariously point out that Emma D’Arcy wore the same septa outfit in Episode 3 of House of the Dragon Season 2.

For some context, in Episode 3 of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra snuck back to King’s Landing to talk with Alicent. In an effort to prevent an all-out war, she took a risk going back, but she wore a septa uniform, which disguised her and made her almost unrecognizable because you couldn’t see her long silver Targaryen hair. HOTD’s Instagram posted about this massive moment by using a photo of Emma D’Arcy in the infamous costume, as you can see below:

Of course, seeing D’Arcy in this outfit took me right back to the days when Hannah Waddingham was in the Game of Thrones cast , and the Ted Lasso actress had a similar reaction, as she commented on the post:

That’s MY outfit!!! Get it off!!!! #dingshamedingshame 😂

I must say, she’s right. That is her outfit, which is unforgettable after you see the shocking Game of Thrones moments between her and Cersei. While the gruesome GOT deaths are truly terrible, I think this “shame” scene is one of the hardest moments to watch in the fantasy series. Plus, shooting Waddingham’s storyline was no walk in the park either.

The Emmy-winning actress has explained that she liked that her character looked like she’d “been dug up,” and she’s been open about how hard her Thrones scenes were to film. She even explained how being “actually waterboarded” during a scene on the show led to her having “chronic claustrophobia.”

Plus, while Hannah Waddingham is better known for Ted Lasso these days, her time on Game of Thrones does not go unforgotten. In fact, that “Shame” scene has led to wild fan interactions over the years.

So, I think Waddingham’s passionate and hilarious comment was warranted. However, I also loved how they used the costume in House of the Dragon, and it was cool to see it utilized in such a prominent way. Rhaenyra’s big move to approach Alicent was a massive deal, and I thought her sneaking into the church in the nun’s outfit was the perfect way to do it. Plus, it was a fantastic nod back to the show that started it all.

Overall, this interaction brought me so much joy. I love Hannah Waddingham so much, and it’s always fun to see her talking about her time on Game of Thrones. To see her as Septa Unella in Seasons 5 and 6 of GOT and to watch D’Arcy in House of the Dragon, you can stream both series on Max.