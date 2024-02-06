House Of The Dragon Season 2 Is Going Into Reshoots, But Will It Delay The Upcoming Premiere?

HBO’s House of the Dragon has an amazing pedigree. Not only is the fantasy that explores the lives of ancient Targaryens and their many allies and enemies based on the work of noted author George R.R. Martin, but it’s a prequel to the smash hit Game of Thrones. And, when it debuted in August 2022, it fulfilled a lot of the hope that GOT fans had for seeing more from the world of Westeros and surrounding lands. The long-awaited House of the Dragon Season 2 has just started reshoots, though, and we know whether or not that will delay the upcoming premiere.

What’s Going On With House Of The Dragon Season 2, Reshoots And The Upcoming Premiere?

According to Redanian Intelligence , the highly anticipated second season of House of the Dragon has now begun reshoots at the studio in England that the production calls home when not out on location. Actual filming is said to likely take place for two to three weeks, meaning that this won’t be that extensive of a process and it’s probable that no major storylines or set pieces for Season 2 are being greatly changed. This, in turn, means that the show is still expected to hit its promised release window of “early summer” on the 2024 TV premiere schedule as confirmed in the HOTD teaser that was released in December, and later by HBO exec Casey Bloys to The Wrap .

So, why is the incredibly popular hit (which you can revisit with a Max subscription ) doing reshoots, anyway? It’s actually a very common practice for TV shows and movies, and generally speaking, nothing to make one worry about the future of the show. Basically, sometimes what’s written doesn’t quite work, for whatever reason, as filming takes place. Usually, writers can retool scenes as needed during production, but seeing as how HOTD filmed in 2023 from April through September, the WGA writers’ strike made such work during the original round of filming impossible.

This is all very good news, as House of the Dragon fans will know that the show wrapped Season 1 with things in an extremely precarious position for many characters, because of Alicent's son, Aemond, failing to stop the murder of Rhaenyra's son, Lucerys. That teaser we were treated to confirms that things will pick up with the beginning of the fabled Dance of Dragons, a.k.a the big, fat, deadly Targaryen civil war .

While we don’t have an exact date for all the plotting, backstabbing, and, uh, actual backstabbing/murder to begin, early summer 2024 isn’t that far away now, and there’s no need to fear that the blood and fire-filled proceedings will be delayed.