Amid Arya Stark Show Chatter, HBO Exec Says Game Of Thrones Spinoff Plans Are ‘Not Marvel Level’

Chatter is picking up around a possible Arya Stark return in a spinoff series amid the ever-present curiosity surrounding what’s next in the world of Westeros. With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why some fans feel like the Game of Thrones universe might be on the verge of an explosion of spinoffs. According to HBO boss Casey Bloys, the reality behind the scenes is far more restrained than fans might think, though.

Bloys addressed the rising chatter (including past teases from George R. R. Martin about potentially working with Maisie Williams again) during a wide-ranging interview with Deadline. Amid that chat, the exec discussed everything from HBO’s recent ratings wins to the future of its biggest franchises. When the conversation turned to Game of Thrones offshoots, Bloys made it clear that excitement around development has been mistaken for actual production. He explained:

Well, since you’re asking, you know what my answer is going to be, is that we don’t really talk about development. But, one thing I will say that’s interesting. Obviously, there’s a lot of interest around the Game of Thrones universe. And one thing I noticed with the launch of The Seven Kingdoms was this idea that it was the latest Game of Thrones spinoff.

That misunderstanding, the exec suggested, has helped fuel the belief that HBO has a long assembly line of Westeros series ready to roll. In reality, the network has been far more selective than the rumors imply. He added:

And I do like to remind people that there have been exactly two spinoffs, House of the Dragon, and then The Seven Kingdoms which launched two weeks ago. Sometimes, because of the intense interest in development, I think people get confused and believe that development means something is actually in production.

The distinction is an important one, especially as online speculation often treats internal development conversations as unofficial announcements. Bloys emphasized that the prestige television juggernaut’s process is intentionally cautious, even when working within one of television’s most popular fictional worlds. Finally, he added:

So I just want to be clear about that we’ve been very, very judicious about shows that we produce. We’ll develop a lot because we want to give ourselves the best chance of finding a show that makes sense, but we have not produced all that much. This is not Marvel level, four series a year, or anything like that. So sometimes people confuse development speculation with actual shows being produced.

That is a very telling comparison. Shared universes elsewhere may once have thrived on volume, with a steady stream of upcoming Marvel movies on the calendar, but HBO appears committed to keeping Game of Thrones output tightly controlled. If you remember back, there have been a few spin-off projects that filmed pilots only to be scrapped after failing to meet quality standards or the Jon Snow series that was killed before it ever really got off the ground.

So far, that strategy has meant only two true spinoffs making it to air. There's House of the Dragon, which is heading into its third season premiering sometime on the 2026 TV schedule and is already renewed for a planned fourth and final season. Meanwhile, this past January marked the premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a smaller-scale prequel that has already proven there’s appetite for more intimate stories set in Westeros.

Bloys also noted that the success of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been instructive, showing that audiences are just as willing to embrace character-driven tales as they are dragon-filled spectacles. Still, he stressed that creative fit comes first, not an attempt to shrink or expand ideas to meet a quota.

That perspective also puts an Arya Stark–centered spinoff firmly in the “maybe” category. It’s a good reminder that Westeros isn’t on the verge of becoming a content factory. And that kind of restraint may be exactly what keeps the franchise feeling special and worth re-upping your HBO Max subscription for.