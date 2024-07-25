Kit Harington Was Giving Major Jon Snow Energy In New Game Of Thrones Game Ad, And It Just Makes Me Even Madder About The Spinoff

Kit Harington has returned to Game of Thrones…but not in the way you might think. Months after news broke that the Jon Snow spinoff was dead in the water , the actor returned to the world of Westeros (sort of) to announce a new video game associated with the franchise. While this is exciting and all, it honestly makes me more mad about the spinoff that never was.

Kit Harington Returned To The World Of Game Of Thrones For A Video Game

Zynga launched Game of Thrones: Legends, and to announce it to the world, they had Kit Harington come back to talk about the game while embodying Jon Snow. While he wasn’t wearing the robes he donned when he was in the GOT cast , the dramatic performance was there, and it was very fun, take a look:

Kit Haringtonâ€™s Journey to Defeat the Long Night in Game of Thrones: Legends - YouTube Watch On

Game of Thrones: Legends is an RPG puzzle game for phones, and it “incorporates content and characters” from GOT and House of the Dragon. The announcement video features Harington dramatically playing the game as if he’s Jon Snow, and then he comedically snaps out of it and has a silly interaction with a fan.

The actor was excited about the game, and he explained that enthusiasm in a press release about its launch:

The creativity and care taken to create Game of Thrones: Legends is obvious and it feels completely natural to jump back into Westeros for this game. This is a true love letter to the fans, of whom the franchise would be nothing without, and I’m honoured to pay tribute to them in this new campaign.

The game features missions, like working to claim the Iron Throne, and characters including Jon Snow, Rhaenyra Targaryen, Arya Stark, The Hound, Criston Cole and more. The goal is to lead your own house to victory by completing puzzles, making allies and strategically fighting.

Of course, this all sounds fun, and it’s exciting to see Harington back and in character as the beloved Jon Snow. However, it also feels like salt in the wound when it comes to the spinoff about his character that we’ll never see.

Yes, It Makes Me Even More Salty About the Jon Snow Spinoff

A little over two years ago, it was reported that HBO was developing a Jon Snow sequel series . Harington’s involvement in it was also made clear, however, in April of this year, news broke that it would no longer be happening.

As a massive fan of the actor and his character, I was stoked about this series, and I was deeply bummed when it didn’t come to fruition. So, yeah, seeing him come back and kind of reprise his beloved role for a video game ad hurt a bit, and it reminded me about what never was.

However, I’m working to get over that (because it has been hard), and I’m focusing on the positive. For example, while this spinoff never happened, there are lots of upcoming Game of Thrones shows that are, like the Dunk and Egg series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (which is currently in production).

Along with that, Season 2 of House of the Dragon is currently airing on the 2024 TV schedule , and it’s been fabulous so far!

All around, there’s a lot of Game of Thrones content to go around, including this new game and the ad Kit Harington did for it. However, I’ll always wonder what could have been when it comes to that Jon Snow spinoff.