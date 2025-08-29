Olivia Cooke's House Of The Dragon Season 3 Premiere Tease Should Please Fans Who Were Disappointed By The Last Finale

The Game of Thrones franchise became a global phenomenon, and those with an HBO Max subscription have been able to return to Westeros thanks to the prequel House of the Dragon. The third season has been filming, and Alicent Hightower actress Olivia Cooke just teased a thrilling two-part premiere. What's more, her comments will likely please fans who were disappointed with HOTD's Season 2 finale.

Game of Thrones' series finale was very divisive, and fans feel strongly about the franchise as a whole. What we know about House of the Dragon Season 3 is limited, but it looks like all-out war between the Greens and Blacks is about to begin. Cooke spoke to Collider about what to expect when the spinoff returns to screens, sharing:

Well, I think I can say for the show that it is, you know, it starts off with a bang. The first two eps were essentially supposed to be our finale last year. So you can just imagine coming into that sort of energy. It’s bigger and more ferocious than ever before, I think is what I can say.

Honestly, sign me up. It sounds like we're going to hit the ground running in the first two episodes of HOTD Season 3, giving us a battle that was teased last season but never shown. And I have to wonder how many soldiers and dragons might perish when it happens. Give us the episodes ASAP!

While some of us are still figuring out which dragons belong to who in House of the Dragon, fans who read George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood pretty much know what to expect. And it sounds like Season 3's start will offer the action that was so sorely missing from Season 2's finale.

Westeros is known for being a brutal place, and House of the Dragon has already featured some absolutely chilling moments. Because the Targaryens and Hightowers are fighting for The Iron Throne, we've already seen a number of children slaughtered. But these haven't been full-on medieval battles, so things are about to get crazy.

Since HOTD is a book to screen adaptation, there are some fans who know what's going to happen. Fans have been looking forward to the Battle of the Gullet, which will seemingly be the conflict that Cooke is teasing in her comments. I'm personally nervous about all of the dragons involved, especially after seeing Rhaenys and Meleys perish in Season 2.

Unfortunately, House of the Dragon Season 3 doesn't currently have a concrete release date. The third season of the Game of Thrones spinoff is expected to arrive sometime in 2026, but we'll have to wait for news from the powers that be at HBO. For now, we can re-watch the first two seasons over on HBO Max.