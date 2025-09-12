Shailene Woodley Is Getting Hyped For Big Little Lies Season 3, And Now I Am Too

Ted Lasso won’t be the only show to come back from the dead after seemingly being done. After years of discussions and hope, Big Little Lies is finally making a comeback. The mystery dramedy aired for two seasons on HBO, with Season 2 wrapping up in 2019. The door wasn’t necessarily closed on a third season, but with the long wait it didn’t look like it was happening. However, the cast have remained hopeful about Season 3 of BLL, now, despite nearly turning down the show, Shailene Woodley is getting hyped for Season 3, as am I.

As one of several HBO shows that have the world talking, it’s not surprising that Season 3 is still being talked about, even six years after Season 2. Following Deadline's news that Big Little Lies’ third season is officially in development at HBO, with Francesca Sloane set to write the first episode, the excitement is being turned up a notch.

Woodley even celebrated on her Instagram Stories, sharing a fun photo of her reunion with co-stars Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz during New York Fashion Week. And just seeing a photo of the three of them has me ecstatic, as well as confirmation on Season 3:

we ARE so back … big little lies 3, you ready??? cause … it’s happening …

Considering Big Little Lies Season 3 has been talked about for so long, it’s kind of hard to believe that it’s actually happening. Or at the very least, close to finally happening. The wait has been a long one, but the expensive HBO show has a good reason for taking so long, as HBO and HBO Max Content Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys previously said he wasn’t sure about another season. But then they told Variety in 2024 that he was optimistic it would move forward. Now getting Woodley’s confirmation that it is has me so incredibly excited.

That being said, just because the new season is finally moving forward doesn’t mean that HBO is only now working on it. Technically, Season 2 of Big Little Lies wasn’t the official final season, hence why Season 3 has always been in play. Bloys shared that it’s been hard to line up schedules, and with the show based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, he was waiting for her to write a follow-up. The wait has been worth it, and seeing the cast reunite and getting confirmation from them has me as pumped as ever.

Even though a third season is in development, it’s unknown how much longer it will take. It’s taken six years for the season to officially move forward, who knows how long it will be until production starts. Of course, fans have been waiting over five years already, so having to hold off for a little bit longer will be like nothing. At least the first two seasons of Big Little Lies are available with an HBO Max subscription.