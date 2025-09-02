The Last Of Us' Creator Shared A Fact About Season 3 That Should Make A Lot Of Disgruntled Fans Very Happy

Throughout its years on the air, a number of HBO shows got the world talking and were quintessential water cooler talk. Those with an HBO Max subscription will likely know that The Last Of Us is the latest example of this, and is an Emmy-nominated hit. The show's creator recently teased one aspect of Season 3 that's going to end a long-standing critic of the second season.

What we know about The Last Of Us Season 3 is limited, but fans of the games have an idea about where the story will go. The TV adaptation was co-created by Craig Mazin, who recently spoke to THR about what's coming next. When asked if the pacing will be affected by what's left of the game's story, he offered:

We’re kind of fiddling around with that — it’s a little bit of a trade secret at the moment. But I will say that season three will be longer than season two. Season three will be more on par with season one. More bang for the buck.

Hey, that's something! Many fans were bummed out when it was revealed that Season 2 of the apocalyptic drama would be made up of just 7 episodes, two less than the 9-episode run we were given in Season 1. While Mazin didn't reveal exactly how many chapters we'll get in the third season, it sounds like it'll be more than the most recent installment.

Fans are eager for more episodes after The Last Of Us' Season 2 finale, which saw Ellie finally coming face to face with Abby. The latter character shot our protagonist, and the final moments indicated Kaitlyn Dever's character would become the subject of Season 3.

Season 2 was a rollercoaster, especially for fans who didn't already play the games. The death of Pedro Pascal's Joel in Episode 2 was a gut punch, one that changed the story of the series forever. After that Ellie has been consumed by her need for revenge, which is actually quite similar to her nemesis Abby. Exactly how this story ultimately plays out remains to be seen, but thinks looked deadly when they reunited in the finale.

While the first season adapted the original Last Of Us game, its sequel has been split across multiple. There are a number of sequences and bits of dialogue that are taken directly from that source material, as well as the inclusion of some of the OG actors. But the HBO show also introduced some new characters and dynamics along the way, ensuring even the biggest fan has moments of discovery.

The first two seasons of The Last Of Us are streaming on HBO Max as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Unfortunately, it's unclear when we'll get the next season, as there are have been conflicting reports about when production will begin.