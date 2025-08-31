One Year After House Of The Dragon’s Underwhelming Season 2 Finale, Even Matt Smith Seems Tired Of Waiting For Season 3

The one-year anniversary of House of the Dragon's Season 2 finale came and went in August 2025 without any big news about the upcoming third season, despite production being underway. The show won't arrive on HBO before the end of the 2025 TV schedule, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is likely to premiere next year before Season 3. The long wait means actors haven't been able to say much about what is coming to avoid spoilers, and Matt Smith's response in a recent interview makes me suspect that he's tired of not being able to talk freely about where the show is going next.

Matt Smith recently completed a WIRED Autocomplete Interview, and couldn't say much when he got to the question of what he's working on right now:

Right now, I'm doing a show called House of the Dragon, and I play a guy called Daemon Targaryen, and he's got blond hair.

In fairness, Matt Smith did also recently tease "a lot of blood and a lot of guts" and a scale that feels "a lot bigger" and "more epic" to ET, and he was participating in quite an unconventional interview when he gave his bare bones response about the Game of Thrones spinoff.

Still, saying that 1) he's on House of the Dragon, 2) he plays a guy named Daemon in the Targaryen family tree, and 3) has blond hair has been the same kind of safe answer that Smith could have given ahead of Season 1 and Season 2 as much as Season 3. In fact, given his recent comments about his wigs as Daemon Targaryen, I'm guessing he's pretty tired of those too!

In all seriousness, I mean no offense to Matt Smith when I say that I thought his description of what he's working on is pretty standard. It's a safe bet that the House of the Dragon and HBO teams want to keep as tight a lid on spoilers as possible, and that can mean limits to what actors can talk about.

Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower as one of Daemon's enemies, teased that the season starts off "with a bang," but that was already pretty guaranteed after the last two intended episodes of Season 2 were pushed back to premiere Season 3. She didn't give much away either. Even in my highest of hopes, I wouldn't expect any cast member to drop any juicy third season secrets at this point.

I won't get into spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, but the timing at the end of Season 2 definitely pointed toward a major battle happening next. In fact, the delay of this epic naval battle (involving Titanic's production manager) is why I consider the Season 2 finale to be underwhelming.

Hopefully that means a spectacular opening to Season 3! Then again, book readers had certain expectations of how the opening of Season 2 would approach Daemon's "Blood and Cheese" move against the Greens, and George R.R. Martin had some scathing comments about it.

Suffice it to say that I am among fans who are more than ready for some more solid information (or footage) for Season 3, which would perhaps mean that Matt Smith and other actors could safely talk about more than vague teases or standard answers. Until then... well, the Doctor Who vet plays Daemon Targaryen, who has blond hair, and is on House of the Dragon. If you want to revisit the first two seasons, you can find them streaming with an HBO Max subscription now.