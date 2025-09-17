HBO Boss Gets Real About Euphoria’ Having ‘Legitimate Movie Stars’ While Weighing In On The Possibility Of Season 4

Euphoria is definitely a HBO show that got the world talking, making household names out of its young cast. The Emmy-winning series will return for Season 3 for those with a HBO Max subscription, with fans eager to catch up with those beloved characters. Although the networks' Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys recently spoke about the challenge of having a cast full of movie stars, while also speaking about the possibility of a fourth season.

Euphoria Season 3 is expected to arrive in the spring, with fans waiting a whopping four years for the story to continue where Season 2's finale left off. A lot has changed in the years since the show has been on the air, with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer all having thriving film careers. While speaking with Deadline about the future of the show, Bloys offered:

We always leave it up to producers, you never know. I’ve never had a show with that many legitimate movie stars. So as you can imagine, the scheduling is hard enough with actors having multiple jobs, but these are probably three or four of the biggest movie stars working of their generation, so we’ll see. But I’m excited to have the third season coming.

Honestly, this tracks. Zendaya's schedule alone is wild, thanks to her ongoing roles in the Dune and Spider-Man franchises (the latter of which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). Sydney Sweeney's star power also continues to rise, and she's taken on a number of major movie gigs in recent years including Christy, Anyone But You, and Immaculate. At the time of writing this story she's got five upcoming movies on her IMDb, including The Housemaid, which recently released its first trailer.

Because of this, some fans doubted whether or not we'd ever get a third season of Sam Levinson's acclaimed drama. But filming began back in February, to the joy of fans like me. Although the show will likely be very different reportedly featuring a major time jump for the beloved group of characters.

(Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO Max)

There are expected to be a number of cast shakeups for Euphoria when it returns to the small screen for Season 3. Kat actress Barbie Ferreira won't be back, thanks to alleged drama with Levinson. Fans took umbrage with the character getting way less screen time in Season 2, and will no doubt miss her when the third season debuts. Additionally, Angus Cloud's death in 2023 means that Fezco will have to be written out. Whether or not the character is killed off alongside Ashtray remains to be seen.

The popularity of the Euphoria cast will likely only continue to increase as time goes by and they appear in Season 3 as well as various film projects. As such, it wouldn't be surprising if the show ends rather than trying to get the band back together for a fourth set of episodes.

Euphoria Season 3 doesn't have a release date yet, but the first two season can be streamed on HBO Max. Hopefully we get some information about what Sam Levinson and company have up their sleeves sooner rather than later.