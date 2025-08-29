Sydney Sweeney Is Teasing Her Return As Euphoria's Cassie In An Amusing And High Maintenance Way

Euphoria fans have officially been waiting more than three and a half years for the third season to arrive on HBO, and the drama still has yet to receive a premiere date for Season 3. It's a safe bet at this point that Season 3 won't arrive until well after the end of the 2025 TV schedule. Still, filming at least has begun, and cast member Sydney Sweeney found a fun (and high maintenance) way to tease her return as Cassie without dropping any big spoilers.

For fans who have watched and rewatched Euphoria with an HBO Max subscription over the years since Season 2 ended back in early 2022, any update is likely more than welcome. There's no saying what Cassie is up to just from Sydney Sweeney's Instagram Story, but we can at least confirm one thing about her look after the time jump in Season 3. Take a look:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney/Instagram)

Does this give away why Sydney Sweeney previewed that Cassie is "crazy" and "even worse" after the time jump? It does not, or whether fans will keep getting mad at her about Cassie's decisions. Apparently, though, the character will be sun-kissed even if the actress isn't spending all of her time in the sun. Remember, folks – if you ever wonder why nobody in real life looks like Sydney Sweeney does on camera, it's because most people in real life aren't sprayed with "body glow" for a day at work!

Sydney Sweeney has kept busy between seasons of Euphoria. She's advertised everything from soap made out of her bathwater to American Eagle jeans (with no small amount of controversy) to a partnership with Baskin-Robbins. That's not to says that she hasn't been busy on the big as well, with projects including Americana, Anyone But You, Eden Valley, and Madame Web. (Madame Web did not result in her becoming an A-list movie star.) She has expanded beyond Euphoria on the small screen, but filmed White Lotus Season 1 before Euphoria's long break began.

As for Euphoria, some changes have been confirmed with the time jump, including Barbie Ferreira's exit ahead of Season 3, among many others. Eric Dane is returning despite his ALS diagnosis, and Jacob Elordi described filming as "incredible" and "touching." Fans also got something solid to freak out about earlier this year, with the first glimpse of Zendaya as Rue in Season 3.

Admittedly, there are still big questions despite what we know about Euphoria Season 3 so far, so hopefully Sydney Sweeney and/or her costars post some more behind-the-scenes pictures, even if they don't give away much more than whether or not Cassie will have a tan. For now, as the wait for news of a third season premiere date continues, you can keep revisiting the first two seasons of Euphoria on HBO Max.