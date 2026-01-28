Tom Blyth Is Getting Some Love For People We Meet On Vacation, But He Has A 2025 Thriller Everyone Needs To See

Right now, Tom Blyth’s name is everywhere due to the success of the new Netflix original, People We Meet on Vacation, which just premiered on the 2026 movie schedule. That charming rom-com about friends becoming lovers is a lot of fun (and quite romantic), but there’s another movie starring Blyth that was brought to my attention in the wake of the film’s release.

Though it’s technically romantic and has a “will they, won’t they” feel to it, the 2025 thriller Plainclothes is a major departure from the light and breezy Netflix romantic comedy. The movie essentially follows an undercover cop as he goes through an identity crisis following a tragic loss. That said, this tense, poignant, and visually stunning directorial debut from Carmen Emmi is one random movie I’m glad I watched.

(Image credit: Mangolia Pictures)

Plainclothes Follows An Undercover Cop As He Targets Men For Cruising

Set in Syracuse, New York in 1997, Plainclothes, as seen in the trailer, follows undercover police officer Lucas Brennan (Tom Blyth) as he carries out an ongoing sting operation to catch men cruising for sex in a local mall. However, things become incredibly complicated (both professionally and personally) for Lucas after he meets Andrew Waters (Russell Tovey), one of his targets.

This isn’t a love story in the traditional sense, but the chemistry shared by Blyth and Tovey whenever their characters are on screen together is palpable. While it does take some dramatic and unsetting turns along the way, their journey is nothing short of passionate and life-changing (for better or worse). It is a slowburn, as the pair play a game of cat and mouse as their romance builds and builds and builds. But that’s not all this movie is about.

(Image credit: Mangolia Pictures)

The Movie Slowly Turns Into An Exploration Of Identity And Grief

Without going into spoiler territory, Plainclothes is an exploration of sexuality and identity, in that follows Lucas as he goes through an identity crisis upon striking up a tense relationship with Andrew. Coming from a conservative-leaning working-class background, Lucas has to hide his feelings (from his family and himself), which creates an interesting and intense dynamic as the story unfolds. The young cop tries to find out who he really is and is forced to deal with the fallout of this discovery.

On top of that, Plainclothes is an incredible and heartbreaking exploration of grief and how loss can shape us. Again, I’m not giving anything away, but Lucas goes through a traumatic loss, one that takes a hammer to his already fractured mental state. Knowing next to nothing about the movie going in, this aspect of the story, like Lucas’ journey of self-discovery, added another layer to the drama, creating something powerful and highly emotional in the process.

There’s a good chance some of you have already watched Plainclothes, but if not, you can watch this riveting psychological thriller on the Mubi streaming platform, which is home to some incredible and underexposed films, documentaries, and TV shows. If anything, it’s worth signing up for to watch this moving LGBTQ+ romantic thriller.