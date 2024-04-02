Now That ABC Renewed 9-1-1 For Season 8, I Love Oliver Stark's Thoughts On Buck Going To Therapy

9-1-1 already had a lot to celebrate at the very beginning of the 2024 TV schedule, starting with the move to ABC after being cancelled by Fox, debuting with an epic three-part premiere event that eclipsed even the tsunami, and reaching the 100-episode milestone with a Bachelor crossover. Now, there's even more good news, as 9-1-1 is officially guaranteed a Season 8, which makes me all the more optimistic after what Oliver Stark told CinemaBlend about Buck.

After becoming ABC's most-watched current series across all platforms in 2024 so far, Deadline reports that the network has renewed 9-1-1 for Season 8. The news comes on the heels of the conclusion of the three-part cruise ship crisis that channeled The Poseidon Adventure, with Bobby and Athena both surviving to experience more disasters back on dry land.

Interestingly, the premiere event featured both Bobby and Athena separately talking to a therapist about their concerns about the cruise. So, when I spoke to Oliver Stark to get his thoughts about the "intimate 100th" episode, I asked if he thought Buck would benefit from therapy in the long run, that viewers would see in scenes on screen. He shared:

Listen, we've seen Buck be put through the wringer across the years. I'm sure he has some buried trauma in there. I mean, even going back to his childhood, and the relationship that he had with his parents. There's certainly some kinks to work out in his head. So yeah, I absolutely think, to be honest with you, most people would benefit by seeing a therapist, so Buck is certainly counted amongst them.

Honestly, it would almost be weirder if Buck didn't have some ongoing trauma from his childhood and relationship with his parents! Back in Season 4, 9-1-1 had a whole subplot about Maddie and their parents hiding that there had been a third Buckley child who died. Whether or not Buck seeing a therapist would happen in Season 7 or Season 8, I for one enjoyed hearing Oliver Stark's thoughts on his character's headspace. He also pointed out that Buck had previously sought out help, saying:

We touched a couple of seasons ago that he was in therapy, but we never saw it on the screen. I think that would be a cool thing at some point to play out. But I also don't want to lean too hard into the – 'he's been through stuff, he's traumatized, he's traumatized' – the kind of dark side of it. I think there's a positive story to tell as well. There's a balance to be struck between the two certainly.

With all of the disasters that the heroes of 9-1-1 live through on a weekly basis, maybe all of them could benefit from some outside help. On the whole, I like Oliver Stark's thoughts on the topic, and not many shows will last eight seasons and more than 100 episodes to delve deeply into their characters. Sure, the show will always be about crisis and chaos, but would we still be watching if we didn't love the characters? And wouldn't using therapy in a positive way be a great way to understand Buck better?

Before thinking too hard about what Season 8 could mean for the heroes of the 118, fans have something fun to look forward to in the 100th episode on April 4: a crossover with The Bachelor that Jennifer Love Hewitt helped make happen. Oliver Stark also suggested that there's "plenty of potential for more" ABC crossovers on the show's new network. For now, check out the promo for Episode 100:

Tune in to ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of 9-1-1 Season 7 now that the hit drama is guaranteed a Season 8. You can also find the newest episodes streaming next day via a Hulu subscription. 9-1-1 is clearly doing well in its new primetime slot, ahead of Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET and Station 19 at 10 p.m. ET, all on ABC.