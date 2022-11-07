'Andor' Interview With Andy Serkis
Watch as the star discusses 'Star Wars,' Marvel, 'Venom 3' and more!
Andy Serkis joins us to talk about his character Kino Loy in the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Andor.” He discusses returning to the “Star Wars” franchise, whether Kino Loy is at all related to Snoke, the possibility of him returning as Snoke to tell more of that story and more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:25 - Andy Serkis Talks Collaborating On The Making Of “Andor”
02:27 - Does Kino Loy Have A Larger Backstory?
04:06 - The Surprise Of Being Asked Back To The “Star Wars” Franchise
04:44 - Would Andy Serkis Return As Klaue In The MCU?
06:19 - Are The Prisoners In “Andor” Actually Building The Death Star?
06:51 - Would Andy Serkis Return As Snoke?
07:50 - Why Andy Serkis Is Not Directing “Venom 3”
08:40 - Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.