‘Consensual And Private Experience’: Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Responds To Co-Star Claiming Her Husband Drinks Her Pee

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives dished out some serious drama amid its third season, which aired amid the 2025 TV schedule. Now, as fans await the reunion special, there’s some tea being spilled off camera. Cast member Jessi Draper Ngatikaura leveled a major allegation against co-star Demi Engemann, as she claimed Engemann’s husband, Brett, drank her pee. With that, Demi has since taken to social media to formally respond to Ngatikaura’s claim.

Ngatikaura (33) made the pee allegation in a video shared to her Instagram story on Tuesday, November 25. Via E! News, Ngatikaura said Engemann (30) “wants to be petty and be an asshole” before declaring that “that grandpa Bret likes to drink her piss like it’s dirty soda and he gulps it down like water.” These remarks came following a back-and-forth between Engemann and Ngatikaura regarding Vanderpump Villa’s Lisa Vanderpump and her employee, Marciano Brunette.

In regard to the pee claim, Demi Engemann took to her own Instagram story to share a response. Although Engemann took offense to the comments being shared, she seemed to confirm that Brett did indeed drink her pee at least once:

What my husband and I did one-time behind closed doors, was a consensual and private experience in our marriage. I won't let a private act between my husband and I be a distraction from a serious act that I did not consent to.

It’s not uncommon for SLOMW stars to share secrets with each other and, in this case, it sounds as though Engemann would’ve preferred that this piece of information remain just that — a secret. Later in her stories post, Engemann went on to chastise Nagatikaura for spilling the beans about her and her husband’s intimate activities:

I shared this information with Jessi in confidence nearly two years ago. It's very telling that she's choosing to break storyline and bring it up now, only after her own affair has come to light. This is nothing more than a desperate attempt to shift attention away from her own behavior.

The “affair” that the TikTok influencer referred to is the one that apparently transpired between Jessi Ngatikaura and Marciano Brunette (32). Based on what’s been shared, Brunette and Ngatikaura reportedly had an “emotional affair” that coincided with production on a crossover between Vanderpump Villa and Secret Lives. Meanwhile, Demi Engemann accused Brunette of sexual misconduct, which he subsequently denied.

Drama like this recent pee situation is arguably what makes SLOMW such a bingeworthy show, and it’s seemingly amassed quite a following since its premiere in late 2024. (Even actress Mila Kunis was psyched after husband Ashton Kutcher organized a call with the Mormon Wives cast for her.) The Utah-based reality series’ culture pulse seems to be growing stronger, especially given cast member Taylor Frankie Paul is going to headline The Bachelorette Season 26, which will arrive amid the 2026 TV schedule.

In the meantime, though, fans are still left to wonder whether there’s more to be said when it comes to the pee claim involving the Engemanns. Now that it’s out in the open, will it be acknowledged on a future season of the show and, more immediately, will Jessi Draper Ngatikaura respond to Demi’s confirmation? Avid fans will just have to wait and see.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives – which was recently renewed for a fourth season – will debut its Season 3 reunion on December 4. Anyone planning to check it out should grab a Hulu subscription.