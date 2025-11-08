I Really Need Adam Brody's 'No. 1' Request For Nobody Wants This Season 3 To Come True

Nobody Wants This Season 2 arrived on the 2025 TV schedule about two weeks ago, and it’s already been renewed for Season 3 by Netflix. It’s exciting to know we’ll get to see what’s next for Joanne and Noah, but Adam Brody shared one request he gave to the series creator that has nothing to do with the core romance, and I’m all in on his thoughts.

During the Season 2 finale of Nobody Wants This , Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s characters level up in their connection further after Joanne realizes she’s embraced being Jewish more than she even realized, whilst Noah simultaneously realizes it doesn’t matter to him what her faith is. Going into Season 3, Brody wants to focus on Noah's relationship with a different character, too. Here’s what he told The Hollywood Reporter about his big request to creator Erin Foster after watching the season himself:

I’ve been a fan [of Timothy Simons] for a long time, but we’ve had the best time together. When I saw the second season, I called Erin and I said, ‘I really liked it and I have just a few thoughts for maybe season three I want to whisper in your ear.’ I don’t know if they’re gonna be manifested or not, but I was like, ‘No. 1, could I have more scenes with Tim?'

Timothy Simons plays Noah’s older brother, Sasha, but for some reason, they just haven’t shared very many plotlines or significant scenes together. As a fan of the show, I think Brody’s request is dead on. However, Foster seemingly has different ideas about it, as she said this about her star's ask:

And we said no.

I sincerely hope Foster is joking, because this is a top-tier idea, especially because Joanne, her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), and their flawed sister relationship is such a highlight of the show. Think about it, getting to see more of the brotherly relationship between Noah and Sasha would be lovely and hilarious. It'd also add depth to both their characters.

Brody also noted that he’s longtime been a fan of his co-star, who was most famously part of the Veep cast before this.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While the cast was on the subject, the Nobody Wants This creator added that when they were casting the Roklov brothers for the show, they actually put more thought into it than they did when casting Noah and Joanne. In her words:

When it came down to who was going to play Sasha, there were a couple other people, I’m sorry Tim, that we also liked. And we were like, ‘This is hard to choose, there’s great people.’ I remember I said to Adam, ‘Who do you feel the most like you would be best friends with?’ I said, ‘The most important thing to me is who do you feel the most relaxing conversation, like back and forth with?’ And he was like, ‘Hands down, Tim.'

During the interview, Jackie Tohn, who plays Sasha’s wife Esther, exclaimed, “That’s cute as shit!” over the fun fact about how Adam Brody and Timothy Simons became brothers on Nobody Wants This.

While there arguably wasn’t enough of the brothers interacting in either season, Sasha did have a rather big season with the arc between him and Esther, which could be leading to a split, considering how the couple left things at the end of the season.

Perhaps if Sasha does end up going through a split with Esther in Season 3, he’ll have more time to spend with Noah, and they’ll have to lean on each other a lot more than they have in previous seasons. Funny enough, there’s been a lot more memorable (and arguably sketchy) scenes with him and Morgan (Joanne's sister) than with his own brother on the show.