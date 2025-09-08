Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Showrunner Just Revealed A Surprising Love Triangle Is ‘Firmly On The Table,’ And I Desperately Need To See This Play Out
Morgan deserves to get hers.
During its wildly popular first season, High Potential quite perfectly toed the line with Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan and Daniel Sunjata’s Karadec, in terms of making them semi-flirty enough to have some viewers clamoring for them to hook up. I’m not one of those people, and the two characters’ (currently) non-romantic kinship is one of the trope-bucking elements I love about the show. But even I’m aware of how inevitable it is, and the showrunner’s latest “love triangle” comments point towards such outcomes in a way that I can get on board with.
For one, showrunner Todd Harthan isn’t explicitly saying that Morgan and Karadec are definitely getting together, and teases that new cast member, Shameless vet Steve Howey will be a possible bump in that road when he enters the picture as the new captain named Nick Wagner. Here’s what he told TV Insider:
That's the kind of open-ended teasing I can most easily live with, since it allows one to read into it however one would like. Karadec fanatics can find a reason to be hopeful there, as can those on the flip side who want Morgan to keep her options open elsewhere. Although I admittedly am having trouble arguingthat it's more ideal for Olson's brainiac to get romantically involved with her boss. That....doesn't seem totally right.
At least Cpt. Wagner doesn't sound like a total shitbird of a human being, and actually does sound like he might have some chemistry with the non-detective consultant. Here's how Todd Harthan put it:
Okay, so maybe having demons in his past isn't exactly the smallest red flag someone can be plagued with, and I hope they rear themselves in ways that don't make Morgan's life worse at all. But the foundation is still there for Wagner and Morgan to find common ground to stand on that may or may not lead to smooching and more.
Guess what? There might actually be a potential third suitor in the mix, possibly expanding this isn't more of a love square, or a romantic rhombus, as it were. High Potential previously cast Mekhi Phifer as someone who has a noteworth connection to the Major Crime unit, and while his still-mysterious story sounds like it'll be more hectic and intense on the whole, I can already see how potentially steamy a scene could be between his character and Morgan. Hell, Morgan could make out with anyone on this show and it'd be a win for all involved.
When it comes to Phifer's chances of getting with Morgan, or the theory that he may have some kind of connection to Morgan's long-missing hubby Roman, Todd Harthan is keeping mostly mum about how that will shake out, saying:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Usually in a love triangle, at least one of the participants is actively trying to spark something with another, but to date, Morgan's main lovey-dovey efforts have been directed at JD Pardo's Tom, who is currently away at nursing school. As such, I'm very interested to see how that shapely complication will play out in this show.
High Potential Season 2 will hit the 2025 TV schedule on Tuesday, September 17, at 10:00 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day via Hulu subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.