Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 3 Veto, And Why It Created Chaos

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, August 20th. Read at your own risk!

When Big Brother Season 25's Week 3 Head of Household results came down, I was pleasantly shocked. Felicia Johnson's win, paired with the house's collective want to evict Hisam Goueli, positioned her to be one of the strongest players in the game. The season's biggest blindside was going according to plan when she nominated Jag Bains and Cameron Hardin. Then the veto competition happened, and the house was suddenly thrown into major chaos.

For those who weren't able to watch Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription, we have all the details on who won the latest veto competition. Here's who captured a big victory and how their win has majorly switched up plans for Felicia and those she's aligned with.

Jag Won The Week 3 Veto Competition

Big Brother viewers may be shocked that Jag Bains' win could jeopardize the house's plan to evict Hisam. After all, wouldn't it be ideal for a nominee to win the veto if the HOH was planning to blindside an unsuspecting Houseguest? That's what I believed, but now the live feeds have me feeling things may go in a different direction, considering what followed Bains' victory.

Felicia's Alliance Is Second-Guessing Evicting Hisam, And Almost Everyone Is A Target

Everything was perfectly in place for the Bye Bye Bitches alliance to evict Hisam, but just like last week, Houseguests started calling audibles. Cirie Fields started suggesting alternate targets for eviction over Hisam, arguing that no one would actually work with Hisam anyway, so they were safe leaving him in the house. Throughout Saturday evening Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy Gleicher sat around throwing out potential other names for eviction. Red Utley, America Lopez, Bowie Jane, Matt Klotz, and Mecole Hayes were all mentioned as potential options for a blindside.

It all became so much that even Izzy, who some might see as a hindrance to Cirie's gameplay, said she was exhausted by the constant changing of targets. After all of that discussion, the group seemed to hone back in on the plan to evict Hisam, but we're still a few days out from eviction, and minds could change a thousand more times.

As mentioned, this feels similar to the effort made to save Reilly Smedley in Week 2. Cirie rallied the troops on what was a decisive "big game move" to save her and blindside Hisam, but then ultimately backed down and abandoned the plan entirely the final day before eviction. The problem here is timing, since this all occurred on Saturday, and we're still a long way off from the eviction on Thursday.

In addition to not having a clear target, Felicia, Izzy, and Cirie are once again showing the rest of the Houseguests the wild scramble that takes place each and every time they're in power. It's going to put a huge target on their backs eventually, and I'd be stunned if one of them weren't in the crosshairs in Week 4 should someone outside of their fold win. Personally, I think the best move would be just to settle on evicting Hisam and be done with it, but we'll see if that actually happens.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. This could be the best week for Felicia or the worst, depending on how the eviction plans ultimately shake out, so those rooting for her should hope she'll make the right decision.