Big Brother's Mecole Hayes Compliments 'Comeback Kid' Cameron Despite His Role In Her Eviction

Mecole Hayes was the final Houseguest to leave Big Brother Season 25 ahead of the jury, thanks to Cameron Hardin's improbable winning streak. After a unanimous eviction, he won his way back into the house thanks to the zombie twist and then went on to win the Week 9 Head of Household and the week's veto competition. This, plus a last-minute vote flip, factored into Mecole's eviction. Despite that, she had compliments for "The Comeback Kid" in her exit interview with CinemaBlend.

I had the honor of speaking to Mecole following her eviction from Big Brother and asked if it was ever frustrating for her to see Cameron win or survive every time it seemed the house was finally ready to get him out. To my surprise, Mecole had compliments for Cameron and how she "expected" him to be the victor every time he was in the mix for a competition:

Yeah, I mean, I said it once, but I'll say it again. He's definitely the comeback kid. I don't know if I have seen someone who has really scrapped their way out of the most unpleasant positions that one can possibly be in a game like Big Brother. I wouldn't say that it was frustrating to see him win. I'm a firm believer the universe provides you with things when you need them the most. And so, every time he would win, I always just always just expected that to happen.

Whether you're watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription or just the episodes on CBS, it's getting hard to deny Cameron's skills at this point. He's successfully managed to dig his game out of the gutter and found stable footing, though he still has a long way to go to make it to the end. Provided he can keep winning like he has so far, there's a good chance he'll make it.

What's even more interesting than Mecole complimenting Cameron despite him bringing about her eviction was her plan had she won the Week 9 HOH. The Big Brother Houseguest explained that Cameron wouldn't have been her target had she won and that she would've rather worked with him than worked to get him out of the game:

He went into the zombie resurrection, and I was like, ‘He's gonna win this easy,’ and then he goes into the little teeter board thing, and he wins that easily. And then he wins the We Come In Pieces HOH. Unfortunately, that is the HOH that sent me out of the house. But I wouldn't say that I was frustrated by Cameron's dominance in the house. Once we got to this point in the season and if I won this HOH, I actually would have tried to use that HOH as bait to align myself with him because I knew that he would always be a target and I would have instead opted for targeting either Matt or Jag.

Though she never had a chance to act on her strategies, Mecole had a good idea of who to go after in Big Brother. Right now, the duo of Matt Klotz and Jag Bains are sitting pretty, and no one seems ready to take a shot at them. Mecole later told CinemaBlend that she saw Matt sitting in the Final Two chair at the end of the game, and while I'm not certain of anything, I'm inclined to believe her based on her past insights in the house.

The next few weeks of Big Brother depend largely on Bowie Jane's Week 10 HOH, as whoever leaves could cause another power shift in who the ruling alliance is. There are definitely people she should be targeting for her own benefit, but we'll see if she does that or goes along with another Houseguest's thoughts instead. If ever there was a season to "expect the unexpected," this is it.

