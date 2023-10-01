Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 9 Veto, And How It Sets Up Cameron For Another Huge Move

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds as of Sunday, October 1st. Read at your own risk!

Cameron Hardin shook up the Big Brother house weeks ago by shocking his fellow Houseguests and the viewers at home with a surprise set of nominations. That wild move resulted in Izzy Gleicher's eviction, which ended their feud, and also effectively ended Cirie Fields' majority alliance. Cameron is now queued up to make yet another game-changing move in Big Brother Season 25 following his latest Head of Household win, and it's thanks to the results of the veto competition.

CinemaBlend continues keeping up with Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription, and we have the results of the Week 9 veto. Here's what's happening in the house, and how it appears that yet another backdoor is on the way for an unexpected Houseguest.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cameron Won The Week 9 Veto

Cameron's dominate streak of competition wins continues, as he's scored yet another veto win. It's often the Head of Household's dream to be in full control of their week, and he now has the power to do whatever he wants. With that said, a lot of people have been in his ear recently voicing ideas for a big move that he wasn't considering, and it's looking like they just might sway him.

(Image credit: CBS)

Many Houseguests Want Cameron To Backdoor Cory

Cameron's original plan for this week was to nominate Mecole Hayes and Felicia Johnson, with Mecole as the target. If Mecole won the veto, he would then nominate Blue Kim. That all seemingly started to change when Felicia Johnson got in his ear, and started to pitch the idea of sending out Cory Wurtenberger.

Initially, this just seemed like a last-ditch effort made by Felicia to save her game, but as time went on, Cameron gave it some serious consideration. Initially, Cory seemed to have a shield in Cam's new allies, as Matt Klotz and Jag Bains both were against it, but as of Sunday afternoon, Matt is apparently okay with that happening.

Additionally, Cory didn't do himself any favors on Sunday as he talked to Cameron about the plans for the upcoming weeks. It seems that Cory assumign he was safe this week didn't sit well with Cameron; but even so, he still told his closest ally, Bowie Jane, that he had no plans to change the current nominations.

The veto ceremony isn't happening until Monday afternoon, which means there's still plenty of time for Houseguests to try and sway Cameron in other directions. Remember, it took Cory and America Lopez a few hours to flip the house to vote out Izzy when she seemed as safe as could be for the majority of the week prior. We'll see if Cory or America will catch on to the potential danger, and then try to make some moves with Cameron to reassure him it's a mistake.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Cam has the power once again to make a huge move in Season 25, but it'll be exciting to see if he actually goes through with it.