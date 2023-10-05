Big Brother Spoilers: What's Happening After Week 9 Vote Flip, And Why Week 10's HOH Competition Could Be Another Game-Changer

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds as of Thursday, October 5th. Read at your own risk!

It's time for another eviction in Big Brother, and surprise, the vote is flipping again. In what has become a recurring theme in Cameron Hardin's Head of Household reigns, other Houseguests have somehow taken control after his veto win. Once this happened, they made a decision on who would leave between Felicia Johnson and Mecole Hayes. We also know a bit about what to expect from the Week 10 HOH, which could be a game-changer for many.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online with our Paramount+ subscription, and we have all the details that fans want ahead of Thursday's eviction. There's a lot to get through, but, no matter what, the end of the episode should be quite exciting.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Target Has Shifted Once Again

Mecole was safe, and Felicia was on her way out the door until three Big Brother Houseguests started talking about getting the former out. Jag Bains and Matt Klotz saw Mecole as the more physical threat and a player who could more readily nominate them. As they discussed how to pitch the idea, Cory Wurtenberger popped in and started pitching the vote flip, much like he did when Izzy Gleicher left. It's unclear why he's interested in making this flip happen though, because it doesn't really benefit his game.

In any case, many in the house have jumped on board, and now Mecole is almost surely going home on Thursday. She'll exit the house with zero accolades or competitive wins, and she'll be the last person evicted ahead of the jury period.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why Week 10's HOH Is Important, And A Game-Changer

This week, the Houseguests were shown a number of pictures on a screen, with images of fellow Houseguests at vacation spots. Typically, this is a sign that a memory quiz is the next competition, and they'll be tasked with memorizing the pictures and answering questions for points. Whoever gets the most points will win and be crowned the Week 10 HOH.

This is a huge win for the less physical competitors because they won't have to deal with the much more athletic Jag, Matt, or Cam (who is unable to compete anyway due to being exiting HOH). This competition will solely come down to memory, which gives Bowie Jane, Cirie Fields, America Lopez, and Blue Kim a chance to get their first win in Big Brother Season 25. For Felicia, it'd be a chance to win HOH for the first time in almost two months after nearly leaving the game, and it would be a chance to regain some power.

I wouldn't necessarily say this week is a "must-win" for too many Houseguests unless you're America Lopez or Cory Wurtenberger. It seems clear that they're the prime targets of many this week and the only obvious duo left in the game. In terms of who would be targeted, Cory is the much bigger target and the one who seems the most difficult to work with. A big win would go a long way in protecting their games, but we'll see how it all shakes out.

Big Brother sends someone home on a new episode on CBS on Thursday, October 5th at 9:00 p.m. ET. Come back to CinemaBlend the morning following the Head of Household for the details on how the week may play out and for quotes from the latest evicted Houseguest.