Big Brother Spoilers: 3 Houseguests Bowie Jane Should Target During Her Week 10 HOH

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds as of Friday, October 6th. Read at your own risk!

Chaos has been constant in Big Brother Season 25. So, it only made sense that following the vote flip to get Mecole Hayes out, Bowie Jane would win the Head Of Household. Bowie's first competition win comes after she's spent a vast majority of time playing on her own, with only a few sparse and generally unreliable allies. Now is the chance for her to really start her game, but which target would best advance it for her?

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online with our Paramount+ subscription and knows who Bowie Jane should be targeting this week to advance her position in the house. That's not to say she will because, let's face it, she's a wild card, but here's who she should be looking at as a target.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cirie

If Bowie Jane wants a chance at winning Big Brother Season 25, she has to make a big game move. Few moves would be bigger than sending Survivor legend Cirie Fields to the jury house, especially since she's the only other Houseguest at this point who hasn't been nominated for eviction. Cirie hasn't necessarily targeted her, but to call them allies would be a huge stretch.

(Image credit: CBS)

Felicia

Felicia Johnson and Bowie Jane supposedly have a Final Two, but that never really seemed like a real pact. I don't think Bowie has ever forgotten being blindsided by the vote following Jag's canceled eviction and how Felicia, Cirie, and others lied to her about it. Felicia is also an easy target because she was on the block last week, and she just narrowly avoided eviction. It would be easy to justify putting her back up and targeting her even if it's not something everyone wants.

(Image credit: CBS)

Blue

At this point in the game, I don't think Bowie Jane should be doing "what the house wants," but it should be said that Matt Klotz and Jag Bains pushed hard against her nominating Cirie and Felicia. Their logic to her was that neither are strong competitors. However, the reality is they both have good relationships with them, and they would rather see Cory Wurtenberger, Cameron Hardin, or America Lopez leave. Bowie is most closely aligned with those three at this stage, so why would she want to put any of them at risk for eviction?

Nominating Blue Kim is a safe option. She has low odds of winning the veto, and no one is going to be upset if she leaves. Bowie Jane can exit the week without necessarily being a target the next week. It doesn't benefit her game to evict Blue, but it does allow her to keep a low profile and continue to be dragged along from week to week by others. Felicia and Cirie are the far better options for a target, but this isn't a bad option.

As I stated earlier, these are simply the best options for Bowie Jane. Since she hasn't really been an active player in Big Brother Season 25, it's hard to say with any certainty whether Bowie will make any of these moves or is aware of what would be best for her chances of moving forward. She could very well allow someone else to run her week for her, which is always a bad play in my opinion. But, if she wants to make it to the end on the idea that she's an easy person to beat, maybe it's not the worst play for her at this point.

Tune in to Big Brother on CBS on Sunday, October 8th at 10:00 p.m. ET to see who her nominees are, and check back in with CinemaBlend after for a rundown of who won the veto and who is likely to leave this week.