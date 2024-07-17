Chace Crawford Had The Best Reaction To Learning Who Would Voice His Octopus Lover In The Boys Season 4

Spoilers for the first few episodes of The Boys Season 4 ahead! If you still need to catch up, you can watch all five episodes with an Amazon Prime subscription , and make sure to catch new episodes every Thursday as part of the 2024 TV schedule .

When it comes to celebrity cameos on The Boys, there are so many that we could point to, some of which feel as if they happen out of nowhere. But in Season 4, the celebrity that voiced Ambrosius (you know, the octopus that The Deep is absolutely in love with) was one of the best picks ever – and Chace Crawford had the funniest reaction when he heard about who it was.

CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell also loved that scene. He had to ask Chace Crawford – the man behind The Deep and his strange love with the octopus – what his reaction was when he found out that the famous actress would be voicing the octopus – and Crawford admitted he died of laughter because he knew Swinton had to have a "great sense of humor" to be doing this specific scene:

I think it was Kripke being like, 'Oh my God, you're never going to believe it. We got Tilda Swinton to do the voice!' I knew that he wanted to do, like, the most prestigious British actress possible. He said, there's only three or four people on the list. When they said Tilda Swinton was doing (it), I just started dying laughing because she must have a great sense of humor to want to come and play with us. And obviously just voice this (character) in this insane scene, and give life to Ambrosius finally. It makes it seem so much funnier and real. She's got this real beautiful voice. It's just hilarious to me.

The Boys is undoubtedly one of the best shows on Amazon Prime, and Season 4 is bringing fans back to the series that loves to gross you out and keep you entertained at the same time. The show is no stranger to having random cameos – Eric Kripke himself has said he has “little shame" when it comes to bringing in celebrities for the series. Season 4 has even had an epic A-Train cameo, but I loved it when, all of a sudden, Tilda Swinton appeared out of nowhere and voiced Ambrosius.

Tilda Swinton certainly is high up on the list of some of the most prestigious British actresses of all time. She's the recipient of not only an Academy Award but also several other significant accolades from films such as Michael Clayton, We Need To Talk About Kevin, Young Adam, and more. So clearly, Kripke kept to that idea.

Even so, the strange beastiality between The Deep and Ambrosius is still quite odd, even with Tilda Swinton voicing the character in another great cameo – but this is The Boys, so what else can you expect at this point? This show has never been standard and probably won't as we lead into its fifth and final season once Season 4 comes to an end.

As for now, I'll enjoy the rest of this show while I can – and hopefully not get too weirded out or surprised again when I suddenly hear that octopus speak once more.