Chad Stahelski Reveals Tons Of Details About His Ghost Of Tsushima Video Game Adaptation, And I’m Fired Up
Can we get a Kurosawa mode?
I have a long list of favorite games from the PlayStation 4 era like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us Part II. However, there is one Sony exclusive that captured my imagination (and hours upon hours of my free time) more than the rest, and that was Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima.
Ever since I picked up the game inspired by classic Samurai movies back in the summer of 2020 and spent the better part of three months diving into its rich world, lore, and story centering on Jin Sakai, I’ve anxiously awaited a film adaptation. So, when I found out that John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski was the one leading the charge, I became extremely optimistic about the upcoming video game movie.
I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Stahelski to discuss everything from the John Wick movies to his planned Highlander reboot, and I wasn’t going to let the conversation end before I brought up Ghost of Tsushima. It turns out the stuntman-turned-director was so taken aback by the game upon first playing it with creative partner Alex Young, he hit up Sucker Punch to talk about it:
After watching John Wick: Chapter 4 and its absolutely stunning Osaka Continental sequence, it’s easy to pick up on Stahelski’s admiration of the culture, as the extensive, and incredibly violent, set piece honors multiple aspects of Japanese life and history.
When I asked him about the Ghost of Tsushima development process, Stahelski gave me an update that has me even more fired up, which is saying something because I’ve been OBSESSED with this project since hearing about it. What got me even more pumped was what came next:
It’s hard to say when Ghost of Tsushima will come to fruition, but this update about its script and development process should be seen as a great sign of things to come. Another thing we’ll have to wait to find out is if Stahelski’s adaptation will be in black-and-white like the game’s optional “Kurosawa” mode, which pays tribute to the legendary filmmaker responsible for many of the great Samurai films. And who knows, maybe we’ll see the movie pop up on the 2024 movie calendar before everything is said and done.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
