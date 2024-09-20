After One Piece Confirmed Joe Manganiello As Crocodile, There's One Character I Really Hope He Shares Scenes With In Season 2

One Piece Season 2 is in production, and the series is slowly rolling out big announcements to keep fans eager to binge it with a Netflix subscription. It's safe to say people are more excited than ever after the latest reveal that Joe Manganiello will play Mr. 0, also known as Crocodile. I'm thrilled to see the actor play the iconic villain, and I'm hoping to see him cross paths with one specific character.

There's already so much to look forward to in One Piece following the recent first look at Chopper that I feel greedy hoping for anything more. That said, in a season where we're already getting stellar castings like Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha and David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, why not reach for the stars? If Crocodile is popping up in Season 2, can we get a scene or two with him meeting Buggy?

I Need Crocodile And Buggy To Interact In Season 2

Captain Buggy has always been a stand-out character on One Piece, but he was given a chance to shine in Netflix's live-action adaptation. The character stuck around the Straw Hats far longer than he did in the anime's adaptation of the confrontation with Arlong, and we already know there's a good chance he'll be popping up again as the Straw Hats get on the Grand Line. The question is, will he get a chance to rub shoulders with the Baroque Works syndicate and its leader, Mr. 0?

I'd love to see it happen, especially given how Jeff Ward has crushed playing the role of Buggy in live-action. He's earned a little more screen time in this adaptation, and seeing as we know this version of One Piece isn't beyond differing from the anime/manga and giving characters like Kobe and Helmeppo extra scenes, it's possible this could happen.

The Two Didn't Meet Until Much Later In The Anime, But Cross Paths Later

There is reason to introduce Crocodile and Buggy to each other sooner should Netflix's One Piece wish to do that. Without getting too deep into spoilers, they first rub shoulders in the Impel Down arc and later end up in what is known as the "Cross Guild." I'll leave those who haven't reached that part in the manga or anime in suspense on what that fully entails, but I will note it was mentioned when Jeff Ward and Joe Manganiello were on stage together during the announcement:

Crocodile's and Buggy's actors arguing over who's the better villain 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KtAHOMdtUbSeptember 20, 2024

There would be ample reason to feature at least a scene in which Buggy and Crocodile meet each other in the live-action series. At the same time, Crocodile's reputation as one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea makes him one of the more dangerous figures of the pirate world and not someone to take lightly.

Buggy doesn't tend to seek trouble he can't handle, so if he crosses paths with Crocodile, I'd assume it would be 100% on accident. Ultimately, I'm not sure if we're going to see them together in a scene anytime soon, but hopefully this series gets enough seasons so we'll eventually see it happen.

One Piece Season 2 is likely on the way to Netflix in 2025. Keep occupied in the meantime by checking out all the shows on the 2024 TV schedule, and believe me, there is plenty to get through before the new year.