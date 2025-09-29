WWE’s Chelsea Green Told Me How Much She Sees Her Husband Matt Cardona, And We Absolutely Need Him In The Company
Let's get him back on the roster.
It's a big time for married wrestlers in the WWE. As Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch feud with CM Punk and AJ Lee, it makes me wonder about how wrestlers who are married to other wrestlers outside the company fare. Fortunately, I had the perfect person to ask about that recently, as Chelsea Green spoke with CinemaBlend about her marriage to Matt Cardona.
Die-hard wrestling fans are no doubt familiar with Cardona, who formerly wrestled in the WWE as Zack Ryder. CinemaBlend spoke to Green ahead of Cardona's surprise appearance among other TNA superstars at a recent NXT show, and she talked about just how little they've seen each other in their marriage:
Essentially, they spent a significant amount of time together only when it wasn't feasible for pro wrestlers to travel for upcoming WWE events or for other indie federations to host shows. That's absolutely brutal for Green and Cardona, who likely saw little of each other during her big run as the inaugural women's United States champion.
For that reason, I'm hoping we see Cardona join in on some WWE programming (which is available with a Netflix subscription) soon. Readers may not be surprised that Chelsea Green felt the same way and shared her big hope for the new year when it comes to her husband's professional endeavors:
The idea of Matt Cardona joining the Royal Rumble as an entrant feels a lot more feasible after his recent appearance in NXT. With so much collaboration happening between the WWE, TNA, and AAA at the moment, the Royal Rumble might be the most exciting event of the year when it comes to potential surprises.
Obviously, Chelsea Green wants her husband in the WWE, but I also think some people would love to see Matt Cardona in the company as well. Similar to Cody Rhodes when he departed the WWE and later returned, Cardona has established and carved out a larger name for himself outside of the mainstream wrestling umbrella. His return, paired with the presence of his wife, could propel him to a greater position in the company than he previously had during his run as Zack Ryder.
Such developments are hard to predict within the pro wrestling business, though I think Green in particular has an aura that helps boost others who work with her. Maybe it's her charisma, the ridiculous outfits or both. In any case, I think if they were paired up, they'd be a power couple as important, if not more captivating than the current duos of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins as well as AJ Lee and CM Punk.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
We'll have to wait and see if the decision-makers at the WWE have the same interest, and continue to catch Chelsea Green on SmackDown on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET, or on streaming (which is about a month behind) with a Peacock subscription. I'm eager to see her pursue another championship title or see if she'll pop up in NXT to aid her husband as they continue their feud with NXT superstars.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.