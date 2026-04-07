I Couldn’t Wrap My Head Around Why Rev. Peters Kept Such A Big Secret On Boston Blue, But Ernie Hudson Has A Great Take
This was some earth-shattering news.
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Major spoilers for the latest episode of Boston Blue, “Beautiful Broken Things” lie ahead.
Boston Blue returned amid the 2026 TV schedule this past week and wasted no time plunging fans into familial drama involving the Silvers. Family patriarch Reverend Peters had to deal with a delicate situation involving a church colleague, but that was only the tip of the iceberg. It was eventually revealed that Peters had long been keeping something from daughter Mae (Gloria Reuben), and I was shook over the revelation. I couldn’t understand why he’d hide that, but cast member Ernie Hudson shared a solid take with CinemaBlend.
The recent episode sees Reverend Peters getting injured during a drive-by shooting at the church, sparking a visit from his oldest daughter, Jill. Somewhat shaken by the ordeal and thinking about the future, Jill and Mae decide to start getting their fathers affairs straightened out. It’s during their deep dive into the documents that Mae learns that her late mother died by suicide as opposed to a car accident as she long assumed. On top of that, Jill reveals her knowledge of the situation and that their father kept it from Mae.Article continues below
It’s a massive revelation, and it leads to a tense conversation between Mae and Rev. Peters. CinemaBlend was fortunate enough to speak with the seemingly ageless Ernie Hudson about the episode, and the veteran actor seems to understand the optics of his character keeping such major information from Mae. However, Hudson’s opinion of the choice really speaks to the human condition:
Rev. Peters was, above everything else, apparently trying to protect his daughter from something that could’ve had a life-changing effect on her. To that point, Jill revealed to Marie that she only knew about the true circumstances of their mother’s death because she found her body. Sadly enough, the knowledge of their mother’s mental instability is what discouraged Jill from having a family of her own. During his interview with CB, Hudson also spoke about why it was “important” for Peters to share the news:
Personally, I want to believe the reverend would agree with my belief in an old saying, “practice what you preach.” Transparency is important, so I’m glad Peters finally told Mae the news. At the same time, though, Hudson makes great points about the nuances that likely went into the patriarch’s decision not to divulge the secret:
The Silver family has certainly been through a lot during this inaugural season of Boston Blue (which has been praised by critics). Just several episodes ago, they contended with the mystery of the man who killed Ben Silver (Mae’s late husband). That story arc had serious effects on youngest sibling Jonah. On the whole, it was a major push and pull regarding having “faith” in the system and seeking revenge.
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Still, there have been light-hearted moments, and this latest installment was no different. The presence of grandpa Henry Reagan, played by returning Blue Bloods alum Len Cariou, added some levity to the proceedings. (Hudson and Cariou have a sweet BTS connection.) Lighter moments will surely remain, but don’t be surprised if more strained family dynamics – involving either the Silvers or the Reagans – crop up before this season ends.
New episodes of Boston Blue (which has been renewed for Season 2) air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and are later available for viewers to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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