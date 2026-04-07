I Couldn’t Wrap My Head Around Why Rev. Peters Kept Such A Big Secret On Boston Blue, But Ernie Hudson Has A Great Take

Major spoilers for the latest episode of Boston Blue, “Beautiful Broken Things” lie ahead.

Boston Blue returned amid the 2026 TV schedule this past week and wasted no time plunging fans into familial drama involving the Silvers. Family patriarch Reverend Peters had to deal with a delicate situation involving a church colleague, but that was only the tip of the iceberg. It was eventually revealed that Peters had long been keeping something from daughter Mae (Gloria Reuben), and I was shook over the revelation. I couldn’t understand why he’d hide that, but cast member Ernie Hudson shared a solid take with CinemaBlend.

The recent episode sees Reverend Peters getting injured during a drive-by shooting at the church, sparking a visit from his oldest daughter, Jill. Somewhat shaken by the ordeal and thinking about the future, Jill and Mae decide to start getting their fathers affairs straightened out. It’s during their deep dive into the documents that Mae learns that her late mother died by suicide as opposed to a car accident as she long assumed. On top of that, Jill reveals her knowledge of the situation and that their father kept it from Mae.

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It’s a massive revelation, and it leads to a tense conversation between Mae and Rev. Peters. CinemaBlend was fortunate enough to speak with the seemingly ageless Ernie Hudson about the episode, and the veteran actor seems to understand the optics of his character keeping such major information from Mae. However, Hudson’s opinion of the choice really speaks to the human condition:

Yeah, I think it's one of the things that’s kind of got out of hand. I think she was so young and vulnerable when it happened. It's a bit awkward and embarrassing and hard to explain, especially to a little kid. And I think he probably planned, you know, she got older to reveal this, but I think so much was tied up into her own identity and with her relationship with the mother, that there was never a good opportunity. And so I think he just kept putting it off, and putting it off, and at a certain point, hope that he wouldn't necessarily have to deal with it, that maybe it wasn't that important, even though he preaches, you know, not lying and not keeping secrets, but we're all individuals. And so I think he kind of, the way it unfolded, had to, to be honest, and tell her. He knew that there would never be any ideal moment. But he kind of wanted to have that burden, but in the meantime, he just kept waiting for the right time.

Rev. Peters was, above everything else, apparently trying to protect his daughter from something that could’ve had a life-changing effect on her. To that point, Jill revealed to Marie that she only knew about the true circumstances of their mother’s death because she found her body. Sadly enough, the knowledge of their mother’s mental instability is what discouraged Jill from having a family of her own. During his interview with CB, Hudson also spoke about why it was “important” for Peters to share the news:

Yeah, I think it, you know, it does [weigh on him]. You know, we have these secrets that we keep, and we think it doesn't matter, you know something that people are better off not knowing. And so, you know, I think he just kept thinking, ‘Well, maybe it's not that important.’ But yet, every time you get up and preach to your congregation and tell people that they shouldn't have secrets and confess and be truthful, there's that little part of you that's saying, ‘Yeah, but are you being truthful?’ And it was important for him that this moment came. I think he's a better person because of it. But it was a difficult moment, and there's no guarantee how she would respond.

Personally, I want to believe the reverend would agree with my belief in an old saying, “practice what you preach.” Transparency is important, so I’m glad Peters finally told Mae the news. At the same time, though, Hudson makes great points about the nuances that likely went into the patriarch’s decision not to divulge the secret:

I think that was part of the fear as well, is ‘if I do, what happens to her?’ That was always the case. What happens to my little girl if she knows this secret that, at one point, especially when it happened, it was something that was really embarrassing for family in the community, especially in the church, that was kind of a, you know, forbidden sin. So it was all of those things mixed, but at the end of the day, once it's out there, I think he's a better person, and as painful as it is, it is for her; she's better off as well.

The Silver family has certainly been through a lot during this inaugural season of Boston Blue (which has been praised by critics). Just several episodes ago, they contended with the mystery of the man who killed Ben Silver (Mae’s late husband). That story arc had serious effects on youngest sibling Jonah. On the whole, it was a major push and pull regarding having “faith” in the system and seeking revenge.

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Still, there have been light-hearted moments, and this latest installment was no different. The presence of grandpa Henry Reagan, played by returning Blue Bloods alum Len Cariou, added some levity to the proceedings. (Hudson and Cariou have a sweet BTS connection.) Lighter moments will surely remain, but don’t be surprised if more strained family dynamics – involving either the Silvers or the Reagans – crop up before this season ends.

New episodes of Boston Blue (which has been renewed for Season 2) air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and are later available for viewers to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.