Chris Hemsworth And Pom Klementieff’s Awesome Fantasy Football Trash Talk Video Has A Cool Origin Story Involving Simon Pegg

Fantasy football can get incredibly competitive. And when the people in the league are some of the most Alpha Dog superhero actors on our planet, the level of trash talk reaches astronomical levels. You might have already seen the incredibly artistic video that Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff recorded for Chris Hemsworth . The two are part of the AGBO Fantasy Football league run by Joe and Anthony Russo, that’s populated with all levels of Marvel stars. And while we knew that the trash-talk video had some connection to the Mission: Impossible series , Simon Pegg now has filled in the gaps.

Pom Klementieff has joined the Mission: Impossible franchise in time for the upcoming Mission movie, Dead Reckoning, Part One. She plays a relatively silent villain, who is as lethal as she is quiet. Klementieff is equally vicious in her video aimed at Chris Hemsworth, which I’ll post below. But while speaking with Simon Pegg on behalf of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One, the Star Trek co-star revealed HOW they managed to make the movie, and why it looks like they have the Italian destination of Venice all to themselves. Pegg told us:

With the pandemic being the way it was when we were shooting this one, our time in Italy was incredible because we were all in these bubbles, we spent all of our time with each other. The new castmembers, we all bonded so quickly and so intensely. Having Venice to ourselves… we were in Venice when it was virtually deserted. To the point where myself and Pom Klementieff went off and made a little short film called ‘Au Revoir, Chris Hemsworth.’ It’s on YouTube. Check it out. Because we just had this beautiful Italian city to just have fun in. And we got shut down for 10 days because we had a COVID case in the crew. So yeah, so many memories, so many stories.

The video is something special. It’s shot like a French New Wave cinematic short, with Pom Klementieff touring around Venice making fun of Chris Hemsworth. I’m assuming that she beat him head-to-head in Fantasy Football, or maybe even took the League Championship from him. That’s what allows you to say such things as:

I have Aaron Rogers fighting for me. He’s an athlete, not a weenie actor. … You think you are a giant. But now you are a loser. You will feel no bigger than Tom Holland.

Shots fired! Don’t take my word for it. Watch the video yourself. It’s really great.

Pom Klementieff even continued to get the last laugh, as he latest Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, made more at the worldwide gross ($824 million) than Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder ($760 million). That might be part of the reason why Hemsworth admitted his kids and their friends make fun of Love and Thunder, and he wants to see some major changes in the character if he were to return.