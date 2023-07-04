Chris Hemsworth And Pom Klementieff’s Awesome Fantasy Football Trash Talk Video Has A Cool Origin Story Involving Simon Pegg
So that's how this came together.
Fantasy football can get incredibly competitive. And when the people in the league are some of the most Alpha Dog superhero actors on our planet, the level of trash talk reaches astronomical levels. You might have already seen the incredibly artistic video that Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff recorded for Chris Hemsworth. The two are part of the AGBO Fantasy Football league run by Joe and Anthony Russo, that’s populated with all levels of Marvel stars. And while we knew that the trash-talk video had some connection to the Mission: Impossible series, Simon Pegg now has filled in the gaps.
Pom Klementieff has joined the Mission: Impossible franchise in time for the upcoming Mission movie, Dead Reckoning, Part One. She plays a relatively silent villain, who is as lethal as she is quiet. Klementieff is equally vicious in her video aimed at Chris Hemsworth, which I’ll post below. But while speaking with Simon Pegg on behalf of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One, the Star Trek co-star revealed HOW they managed to make the movie, and why it looks like they have the Italian destination of Venice all to themselves. Pegg told us:
The video is something special. It’s shot like a French New Wave cinematic short, with Pom Klementieff touring around Venice making fun of Chris Hemsworth. I’m assuming that she beat him head-to-head in Fantasy Football, or maybe even took the League Championship from him. That’s what allows you to say such things as:
Shots fired! Don’t take my word for it. Watch the video yourself. It’s really great.
Pom Klementieff even continued to get the last laugh, as he latest Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, made more at the worldwide gross ($824 million) than Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder ($760 million). That might be part of the reason why Hemsworth admitted his kids and their friends make fun of Love and Thunder, and he wants to see some major changes in the character if he were to return.
Interestingly, Hemsworth and Klementieff both have transitioned to action after Marvel. She’s in the new Mission: Impossible, and he’s continuing the Extraction series on Netflix, which apparently is doing very well, probably because Hemsworth knows the emotional characteristics of his hero that fans connect with. Maybe the next time that he’s on location in a remote city, he can retaliate against Pom. rop the hammer, so to speak.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
