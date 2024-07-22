Could Star Trek’s Wesley Crusher Get His Own Spinoff? Wil Wheaton Has Thoughts
The actor had some things to say about it.
Star Trek: Prodigy gave Wesley Crusher the story he's deserved for decades while also providing Wil Wheaton with the experience of watching his voiceover performance, one that made us both emotional talking about it. I think it's a given at this point that fans would love to see more of him, potentially via his own upcoming Trek spinoff, but is that a realistic hope hold onto? Wil Wheaton had some thoughts.
As the host of The Ready Room (available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription) and someone who is around the Star Trek fandom and its creatives quite a bit, Wil Wheaton has a definite read on the franchise. If anyone would know rumblings about what is and isn't possible, it's probably him. So I decided to get his thoughts on the probability of a Wesley Crusher spinoff happening down the road, noting that Star Trek rarely produces projects centered around non-Starfleet characters (Prodigy being the first). When I asked whether a spinoff was a realistic hope or just a pipe dream, he told me:
Wil Wheaton makes a great point, and one that I've long thought is the key reason why Star Trek should pursue more non-Starfleet shows. Fans are constantly shown the perspective of the galaxy's peacekeepers and characters interacting with foreign planets, but it would be interesting to see characters who are not bound by the Prime Directive or other Starfleet restrictions, and Wesley Crusher seems like the ideal person to pull it off, considering he's familiar with both worlds.
Starfleet doesn't answer to the Travelers, but given the latter's unique nature, they also can't really be policed by the organization either. How does that change how they operate, and what kind of incidents could they prevent the rest of the universe has no idea about? According to Wheaton:
Wesley Crusher's existence as a Traveler is unique because he actively works to preserve the Prime Timeline and put out fires that could erase it from existence. Perhaps this is why it took Star Trek so much time to bring back one of its abandoned characters!
I would say that if a Wesley Crusher spinoff is definitively never going to be in the cards, I would at least hope he'd return in Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3. Unfortunately, we don't even have confirmation that a third season will even happen.
As someone who has frequently championed it as the best serialized series of Trek, I would be down for streaming more episodes with my Netflix subscription. Hopefully, with San Diego Comic-Con approaching, we will get some positive news from the streaming giant about the future of the series.
If not, it's still not as though the door is shut on Wesley Crusher. One of the beautiful things about being a Traveler is that they can step outside the confines of space and time, and re-insert themselves just about anywhere. So, if it isn't in the cards for more Prodigy, hopefully, he'll be welcomed on Strange New Worlds or the upcoming Starfleet Academy spinoff.
For those who still need a reminder, Star Trek: Prodigy Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix right now. If you're not streaming this series and love Trek, you're missing out, and need to make it a priority.
