Country Star Gretchen Wilson Opens Up About Working With Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan On CBS' New Music Competition: 'Nothing About This Show Is Scripted'
Here's what Gretchen Wilson told us about CBS' The Road and working with EP Taylor Sheridan.
CBS is getting into the music competition game this fall in the 2025 TV schedule with The Road, which will be unlike any other competition show on the airwaves nowadays. The new series follows twelve potential future country stars as they perform as the opening acts for Keith Urban on his tour across the country.
They're competing for a grand prize, with country music's Gretchen Wilson as Tour Manager, The Voice's Blake Shelton on board, and Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan as executive producer as well as Keith Urban. Wilson spoke with CinemaBlend about her role as Tour Manager and collaborating with an EP best known for his hit scripted dramas.
The grand prize for the winner of The Road is surely going to be motivating for the twelve contestants: a cash prize of $250,000 and a recording contract, on top of the invaluable experience of performing on stage for a Keith Urban crowd with proven country talent like Blake Shelton and Gretchen Wilson on hand.
But what about Taylor Sheridan, who has been so successful with scripted projects like Special Ops: Lioness, Tulsa King, and of course Yellowstone and its various spinoffs? When I chatted with Gretchen Wilson, the Grammy-winner clarified the format of the show:
Taylor Sheridan may have had audiences on the edges of their seats over the years for his scripted TV shows, but there were no screenplays behind the action during the production of The Road. Whoever wins and whatever happens once the show kicks off on October 19, it was caught on camera rather than written out ahead of time. Wilson went on to share what's "unique" about working with Sheridan, and it has nothing to do with any of his Dutton dramas:
Gretchen Wilson also shared that she basically joined the show after getting a call that Blake Shelton said she'd "be a good fit for this role that's opened up" on The Road, and it was "kind of that simple," which meant her first collaboration with Taylor Sheridan. She went on:
So, while The Road will be different from what Sheridan has produced in the past, Wilson only had good things to say about the signature touch he brought to the show. After competing in (and winning) Season 13 of The Masked Singer on Fox, this isn't Wilson's first high-profile role on a music competition show.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
But she's not competing this time around, and instead has a support role for the twelve performers who have high hopes for a country music career. So, what is her role as The Road's Tour Manager? She explained:
Even though she won't have all the duties of a tour manager who operates without a camera crew and TV show to film, she does have a major role on The Road. She shared some examples of how she helps out the contestants, who will suddenly find themselves in one of country music's brightest spotlights as openers for Keith Urban. She said:
Fortunately, the wait is nearly over for the first episode of the new music competition series, and a first look indicates that it could be a dream come true for country music fans. It's certainly not another version of The Voice or American Idol! Take a look:
Tune in to CBS on Sunday, October 19 at 9 p.m. ET for the 90-minute series premiere of The Road, or stream next day with a Paramount+ subscription. Although it remains to be seen which of the contestants has the best shot of becoming a household name as a singer when all is said and done, Taylor Sheridan and Co. joining names from the music industry like Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, and Gretchen Wilson bodes well for the new show winning an audience.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.