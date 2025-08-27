Watch Out Elphaba, Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Bringing A New Wizard Of Oz Series To Streaming

Throngs off people are going to be off to see the Wizard before the end of the 2025 movie release schedule with the arrival of Wicked: For Good in theaters this fall, but another take on the world from the original L. Frank Baum story is in the works with an interesting duo behind the scenes. The Voice vets Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who got married in a stunning ceremony in 2021, are working on a contemporary retelling of The Wizard of Oz for Prime Video.

Called Dorothy, Deadline reports that the developing series will be a contemporary young adult version of Wizard of Oz, infused with music. The Yellow Brick Road will be incorporated as a metaphor rather than just a physical road, standing in for the choices and challenges that young adults are dealing with. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are on board as non-writing executive producers, but I have to wonder if they'll be involved in how music is incorporated into the series.

Via the outlet, Shelton said that he "knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with," adding that her "creativity and perspective are such a natural fit" for Dorothy. Stefani described the project as a "creative and modern take on a classic," and that "being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring."

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/NBC - Trae Patton/NBC)

Dorothy was created by Gina Matthews, who has produced projects like 30 Going on 30 and Holidazed over the years of her career. She shared the origin of the potential series, saying that she's "been in love with The Wizard of Oz books" since she was a kid, with qualities that "we need to get through hard times" and the central character "is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness — and a lot of grit — we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us."

At the time of writing, Dorothy is only in the development stage, so it'll be a while before the show is available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, if at all. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have plenty of experience on a hit TV show. Both were longtime Coaches on The Voice, with Shelton holding the record for winning the most seasons with a singer. Shelton also has a new show coming to CBS' 2025-2026 fall TV schedule: The Road, on which he partners with Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and country star Keith Urban.

Admittedly, neither music legend has a long list of scripted hits to their names, but they also won't be writing for Dorothy if it's ordered to series. Personally, I'm wondering if the show fitting into the contemporary genre means that it won't have the fantastical elements of the original story and adaptations like the original 1939 film and, more recently, Wicked.

Prime Video has dabbled in both the fantastical and the more realistic for projects within the young adult genre over the years, ranging from the fantasy retelling of the life of Lady Jane Grey with the short-lived My Lady Jane to the more reality-based The Summer I Turned Pretty, currently releasing its third and final season in the 2025 TV schedule.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, we can only wait for news about whether or not Dorothy moves past the development stage and gets closer to a series order from Prime Video.