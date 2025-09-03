After Kelly Clarkson's Gorgeous Duets With Teddy Swims, There's One Thing I Need Once NBC's Songs And Stories Ends

NBC has been filling some of the last weeks before the fall lineup of the 2025 TV schedule picks up with Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, but I definitely wouldn't describe the four-part series as "filler." The first three episodes featured the daytime talk show host interviewing fellow music legends about their lives and careers, starting with The Jonas Brothers, moving on with Gloria Estefan, and most recently continuing with Teddy Swims. Swims and Clarkson dueted on several of his songs, and those performances leave me wanting one thing by the end of Songs & Stories. I need an album of all these duets!

I enjoyed seeing Clarkson singing with The Jonas Brothers even more than their story of Nick's "brutal" injury, and fell in love with how her voice melded with Gloria Estefan's. I wasn't as familiar with Teddy Swims prior to the latest episode of Songs & Stories (which will be available streaming with a Peacock subscription), so I wasn't quite sure what to expect. Suffice it to say that I was very happy with the finished product! The pair dueted on "The Door," "Some Things I'll Never Know," "Rock With You," and "God Went Crazy."

NBC's Instagram post of "The Door" performance called me out by identifying it as "your newest obsession." In all seriousness, take a look:

I knew Kelly Clarkson could cover pretty much any genre thanks to her "Kellyoke" performances, but it's still been kind of amazing to see how well she can blend with other artists. The fourth and final guest of Songs & Stories will be Lizzo, so viewers have one more chance to see Clarkson adapting her voice to another artist's.

And dang it, I'd love to have a full album of Kelly Clarkson's duets from all four episodes of Songs & Stories! Even if the songs were no longer than the smaller segments that are featured on the show, I'd probably have them on repeat. As somebody who watched Kelly Clarkson on American Idol as a youngster back in the day, I love seeing how far she's gone in the industry, and how great she sounds with other artists.

I'm not holding out hope for such an album, since surely there are a lot of hoops to jump through to bring all of these artists together for one finished product, but I will at least cross my fingers a little extra tightly that these first four episodes of Songs & Stories will be enough of a success on NBC that the network orders a second season.

Clarkson did step away from the limelight (and The Voice) in August due to the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, postponing her Las Vegas shows to be with her family in such a difficult time. For now, we can all look forward to the fourth and final episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, featuring Lizzo. It remains to be seen whether the two artists will touch on any of the controversies in Lizzo's career, but I feel comfortable predicting one thing: any duets will sound great.