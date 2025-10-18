90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine And Matt Celebrated His Birthday With A Surprising Change, But The Reason Makes Sense
This caught me off guard.
While Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu's relationship is struggling on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, it seems they're thriving in the present long after filming took place. The couple got over her fears of Matt abandoning the child, and are living life with little Matilda, albeit with a major change for both of them.
We've seen 90 Day Fiancé cast members go through major transformations in the past, such as when Tiffany Franco posted pics following her weight loss, or when Andrew Kenton gained a ton of muscle mass. That said, in all my years of watching, I'm not sure we've seen this, but the reasoning behind the big change makes sense for both Matt and Jasmine.
Jasmine And Matt Shaved Their Heads Bald
Matt recently celebrated his birthday on Instagram, and Jasmine decided to commemorate the day with a big reveal on Instagram. Check out a photo of the couple below, both with bald heads:
I guess the 90 Day couple that shaves together, stays together? I don't have the numbers to back that up, because I can't remember a 90 Day couple that split that also both shaved their heads. I have to say I'm especially surprised to see Jasmine do such a thing, though after hearing her explanation it makes sense.
Why Jasmine And Matt Shaved Their Heads
While 90 Day Fiancé fans may be familiar with Jasmine's ex Gino Palazzolo and his insecurities over balding, they may be less aware of Jasmine's own struggles due to alopecia. In a separate post she explained that she decided to shave her head, as a means of combatting her condition. Below, she elaborated on what led to her latest flare up, and the decision to shave:
As for Matt's reason for shaving, he just wanted to be a supportive partner. Jasmine admitted she did not expect Matt to join in and also shave his head, but was happy and thankful all the same that he did.
It's a great moment to see, especially for those watching 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and the drama unfolding after Jasmine confirmed she's pregnant with a girl. Matt is stressed out about telling his parents about Jasmine, as he hasn't even tried to explain the situation he's in with the open marriage.
This update gives me comfort, because it seems as though they've moved past the drama we're seeing in Happily Ever After? and are moving forward with their daughter as a happy couple. Right now, it's unclear whether or not they're just dating and co-parenting their daughter, or if they're planning to get engaged and married. Right now, I think Jasmine is just happy to have a home in the United States, and hoping she'll be able to stay rather than return to Panama, which is always a possibility.
We'll see how it all plays out as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues with new episodes on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stay with CinemaBlend as we continue to keep an eye peeled for updates on all the couples involved, and any "hair-raising" transformations that should arise.
