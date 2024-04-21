Crafting Robert Downey Jr.’s Oppenheimer And The Sympathizer Characters Was Wildly Different, And Susan Downey Told Us Why
RDJ plays four characters in the HBO adaptation.
Almost immediately after he landed on the list of 2024 Oscar winners for his transformative performance in Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. is transforming again for the book-to-screen adaptation of The Sympathizer. However, while both projects involve serious physical make-overs for RDJ, the process of developing the characters’ looks was totally different, and Susan Downey, an executive producer on the HBO show and actor’s wife, broke down why.
In both Oppenheimer and The Sympathizer, Robert Downey Jr. plays characters who are older and require a different physique than he has naturally. In Christopher Nolan’s film, he portrayed Lewis Strauss, and he had grey hair, a receding hairline and he looked a lot older than he is. In The Sympathizer he plays four different characters, one is blonde, one is bald, one has brown hair like Downey’s and the other is grey…and that’s just the hair, they also all have different facial features and physicalities too.
Susan Downey explained that while both projects were intensive in terms of developing the actor’s looks, the processes were totally different. She told me during an interview prior to the HBO show’s release on the 2024 TV schedule:
Breaking down what Susan said, in the Oppenheimer cast, everyone was playing a real person. It also sounded like Christopher Nolan wanted to keep everything as natural and subtle as possible, which is why Robert went about his transformation with minimal prosthetics.
Meanwhile, in the upcoming A24 series, we learn about his characters through a subjective story that the narrator, named The Captain, is telling.
So, everything is heightened and a figment of The Captain’s imagination. Therefore, RDJ’s characters – one works for the CIA, one is a politician, the other is a professor, and another is a director – all represent different archetypes of white power in The Captain's life that could be heightened and bigger because this show is meta, a bit more stylized and subjective. To this point, Susan continued to explain that her partner had a lot of fun figuring out his characters’ looks, saying:
And spring forward he did. Susan and her producing partner Amanda Burrell went on to tell me some of Robert’s inspirations for his Sympathizer characters. Susan said her husband is “a huge history buff,” and he had influences from the time the show takes place – which is at the end of and after the Vietnam War – which included people like Gene Hackman for Claude the CIA employee and Ronald Reagan, Clint Eastwood and Charlton Heston for the politician. She also noted that he was inspired by people in his own life for the professor, and for the director he pulled from “prototypes from the time period.”
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Iron Man star also worked with The Sympathizer’s co-showrunner and director Park Chan-wook and the prosthetic designer Vincent Van Dyke to fully conceive his characters’ looks. This involved them working with clay busts and putting a lot of thought into the details of each look so they were all individual but still allowed the audience to see Robert Downey Jr. in them. Susan Downey explained:
In Oppenheimer, prosthetics and makeup were used to show subtle change, as explained in a Universal featurette. It helps ground the film and show this sweeping true story. In The Sympathizer the differences in Robert’s looks are supposed to be jarring and wild, it helps amplify the story The Captain is telling and the archetypes of power the Oscar winner is playing.
Overall, both transformations Robert Downey Jr. went through in Oppenheimer and The Sympathizer are jaw-dropping, and it’s even more amazing to know just how different the processes were for creating his characters’ looks.
To see the actor’s transformations in both projects, you can stream Oppenheimer with a Peacock subscription, and you can catch new episodes of The Sympathizer every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET with a Max subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.