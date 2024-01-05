Daniel Levy Compares Directing And Starring In Good Grief To His Schitt’s Creek Work

The streaming wars are in full effects, with each service offering a variety of new content. Those with a Netflix subscription will be treated to some thrilling new content, including the release of Daniel Levy's film directorial debut Good Grief. On top of directing, he also wrote, produced, and starred in the project. The public perhaps best knows him for his Emmy-winning run on Schitt's Creek, where he also wore multiple hats. And Levy recently spoke to CinemaBlend, comparing the experience working on both Schitt's Creek and Good Grief.

It's always remarkable when actors are able to direct movies they're in, somehow having the brain space to keep track of their character's emotional journey while worrying about things like scheduling and camera placement. As you can see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with Daniel Levy ahead of the release of Good Grief, where I asked how it was like once again having multiple jobs as he did on Schitt's Creek. He opened up, sharing:

There's similarities and there's differences with Schitt's Creek, but I think both required a kind of like total vision. I think had I not done Schitt's Creek I would not feel prepared enough to have made this movie. And in that I mean, working with all the different departments. Understanding costuming, understanding production design, understanding how to speak to Camera. And the different keys and department heads. And then just bringing that onto this, it's a similar skill set. Slightly different challenges, but I knew what I wanted to make.

Points were made. It looks like while Schitt's Creek and Good Grief have very different tones and subject matter, the work was connected Levy. Mainly because his acclaimed tenure on the comedy series prepared him to work with a number of different department heads, all while also starring in the project.

Daniel Levy's comments help peel back the curtain on his creative process, and the way he set himself up for success for his new Netflix movie. And having those ducks in a row was likely all the more important given the emotional subject matter that he and the rest of the company were working with.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The trailer for Good Grief showcased its tear-jerking premise. Daniel Levy's protagonist Marc suddenly loses his husband Oliver (Luke Evans) in a car crash on Christmas. We watch as his processes this grief over a year of time, and discovers things about his late partner that rocks his world.

Levy was working with some heavy material as an actor this time around, while Schitt's Creek it was a light ensemble comedy. But he was able to play his role to great results, while also directing, producing, and writing. Later in our same conversation the multihyphenate shared what that balance was like in projects like Good Grief, saying:

If you do the work it shouldn't be that hard. It's difficult but it's not hard. Hard implies something negative, I always see it as a full thrill. The opportunity alone is a thrill.

Talk about a great perspective. We'll just have to wait and see how the streaming service's algorithm treats Good Grief, and if it ends up becoming one of the best Netflix movies out there. Only time will tell, but I found the movie moving and quite charming.

Good Grief is streaming now on Netflix. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.