I'm Impressed With Daniel Levy's Good Grief Trailer, And I'm Ready For Him To Make Me Bawl My Eyes Out Again

There’s an important distinction that must be made when a talent like Daniel Levy credits themselves a certain way. Also known as Dan Levy, that moniker is more fitting for his comedic works like Schitt’s Creek. Whereas with his directorial debut in Good Grief, crediting himself as Daniel feels more fitting. A tale of bittersweet remembrance and complication, the emotional first trailer should prepare Netflix subscription holders to dive straight into their feelings.

It looks impressive, and I’m already ready to bawl my eyes out thanks to Mr. Levy’s 2024 movie schedule offering. These feelings were inspired by the first look at this film, which came from the recent release of a trailer from Netflix. What we’re shown is Levy’s character Marc mourning the untimely loss of his husband Oliver (Luke Evans), and his efforts to gain closure in the aftermath.

With his best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) by his side, Marc decides the three of them should take a trip to Paris, in the hopes of having fun. However, as we see in Good Grief’s footage above, that’s easier said than done, thanks to Marc facing some complicated truths about his marriage. And this in particular is what has me prepared for some massive ugly crying at the hands of Daniel Levy; a phenomenon I’m sure most of us aren’t strangers to in the slightest.

As if the Schitt’s Creek series finale didn’t already earn its spot as one of the highest-rated episodes of beloved TV series , “Happy Ending” moved us all to tears as David and Patrick (Noah Reid) tied the knot in such a beautiful ceremony of love. Plus, Mr. Levy’s monologue from Happiest Season, aka the moment “Dan” left Kristen Stewart awestruck , is still an all-time heartbreaker with an important lesson.

Good Grief certainly isn’t shying away from giving that impression in its first look, as Daniel Levy’s co-stars Himesh Patel and Ruth Negga are also bringing their emotional A-games. Even the friendships that protagonist Marc is leaning on in his time of need seem to be complicated; which adds a beautiful dimension of reality that’s not always examined in films such as this.

It was a given that Daniel Levy was going to either be breaking our hearts, cracking our funny bones, or both with his first directorial feature. While Levy’s initial Netflix deal announcement had indicated that a romantic comedy was going to be the first project in the works, that plan seems to have changed. Whether this was a clever bit of subterfuge, or an organic evolution of that initial pitch, I don’t care. I just know I’m ready to see Good Grief for its sorrowful, bittersweet beauty once it debuts.