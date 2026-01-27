Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 Trailer Has Our First Look At Jessica Jones' Return To The MCU (Plus Matthew Lillard)

Fans were certainly excited when it was announced that Charlie Cox would be back as Marvel's Daredevil in his own show for Disney+. However, if anything, the hype for Season 2 has been even bigger, considering it will see the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones.

The first trailer for the new season just dropped, and it's certainly going to get fans hyped for the upcoming Marvel series that will drop on Disney+ in March. It doesn't hold back Jessica Jones, giving her one of the trailer's few lines of dialogue, while also promising she'll get in some of the show's incredible action. Check out the full trailer above.

Krysten Ritter's return isn't the only thing of interest in the new trailer. We also get our first look at Matthew Lillard's character. Lillard is set to play a character named Mr. Charles, who will be a new antagonist, not so much for Daredevil but for Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.

