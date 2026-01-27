Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 Trailer Has Our First Look At Jessica Jones' Return To The MCU (Plus Matthew Lillard)
Jessica Jones is back, and she looks great.
Fans were certainly excited when it was announced that Charlie Cox would be back as Marvel's Daredevil in his own show for Disney+. However, if anything, the hype for Season 2 has been even bigger, considering it will see the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones.
The first trailer for the new season just dropped, and it's certainly going to get fans hyped for the upcoming Marvel series that will drop on Disney+ in March. It doesn't hold back Jessica Jones, giving her one of the trailer's few lines of dialogue, while also promising she'll get in some of the show's incredible action. Check out the full trailer above.
Krysten Ritter's return isn't the only thing of interest in the new trailer. We also get our first look at Matthew Lillard's character. Lillard is set to play a character named Mr. Charles, who will be a new antagonist, not so much for Daredevil but for Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.
More to come...
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
