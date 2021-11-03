'Eternals' Interviews With Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden & More!

Marvel’s Eternals cast members including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee and Academy Award-Winning writer/director Chloé Zhao chat with CinemaBlend about their action-packed adventure. Find out what the Eternals were doing in the 7000 years prior to the events in film, what other Marvel heroes they think their characters would get along with, some behind-the-scenes stories about Deviant goop, flying, Celestials and so much more!

