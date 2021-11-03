'Eternals' Interviews With Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden & More!
By Katie Hughes , Eric Eisenberg last updated
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast of Marvel's 'Eternals.'
Marvel’s Eternals cast members including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee and Academy Award-Winning writer/director Chloé Zhao chat with CinemaBlend about their action-packed adventure. Find out what the Eternals were doing in the 7000 years prior to the events in film, what other Marvel heroes they think their characters would get along with, some behind-the-scenes stories about Deviant goop, flying, Celestials and so much more!
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:16 - The Eternals Cast Pick Which Marvel Heroes Their Characters Would Get Along With
- 01:49 - How The Eternals Cast Prepared To Play Characters With 7000 Years Of History
- 06:13 - What The Eternals Were Doing During The Infinity Saga, According to Chloé Zhao
- 07:01 - Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek on Filming Scenes With Arishem The Celestial
- 09:29 - Why Richard Madden Hated His Flying Scenes
- 10:20 - Lauren Ridloff on Developing the Look of Makkari’s Super-Speed
- 11:26 - How Kumail Nanjiani Felt About Getting A Face Full of Deviant Splatter While Filming
- 13:02 - Lia McHugh on the Incredible Number of Languages She Had to Speak For Eternals
- 13:44 - Barry Keoghan on Why He Loved Working With Oscar-Winning Director Chloé Zhao
- 14:32 - Major Changes Chloé Zhao Faced During The Production of Eternals
- 15:19 - Why Making Eternals Was ‘Therapeutic’ For Angelina Jolie
- 16:20 - Why Marvel’s Eternals Features Multiple DC References, According To Chloé Zhao
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.