'That Was Shocking To See': Exes Christina Haack And Tarek El Moussa React To Watching Their Original Flip Or Flop Audition For The Flip Off

Flip or Flop has been a powerhouse franchise for HGTV going back more than a decade now, continuing via spinoffs even after Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack divorced and the original series ended. The duo are facing off for The Flip Off in the 2025 TV schedule, with Tarek and wife Heather Rae El Moussa of Selling Sunset fame competing to win a house-flipping competition vs. Christina. Viewers who tuned into the series premiere saw footage from Tarek and Christina's original Flip or Flop audition, and it was as wild for the stars to revisit as it may have been for longtime fans of the franchise.

Originally, Christina's husband Josh Hall was part of the new show before their divorce was announced in the premiere, which made it all the more surreal to see clips from when she and Tarek were still married and on the verge of launching an HGTV empire combined with their mature conversation about her split from Hall.

When I spoke with the three Flip Off leads ahead of the show's first episode (which you can stream now with a Max subscription), Christina Haack confirmed that they'd seen every episode but the finale, with Heather Rae El Moussa saying that "we're all very happy." Tarek El Moussa weighed in that it's "so exciting and so much fun and I cannot believe we pulled it off. "

So, what was it like for them when they saw moments from their Flip or Flop audition included in their newest show? They shared:

Tarek: "Wow, that was shocking to see, huh? I mean, that's back in 2010 home video."

"Wow, that was shocking to see, huh? I mean, that's back in 2010 home video." Christina: "Yeah, rocking the bob."

"Yeah, rocking the bob." Tarek: "Never, ever would have thought that little video would get us here to this interview today. So it's been a wild ride."

Tarek El Moussa reflected on the "wild ride" of the past fifteen years after that one little 2010 home video, while the rule-hating Christina Haack couldn't help but comment on her bob haircut. It was a popular look at the time, but not one that she's still rocking on The Flip Off! In fact, her look on the new show is pretty similar to Heather Rae El Moussa, which the very first promotion for The Flip Off played into.

And while the competition is fierce between the two teams on The Flip Off, the stars were also clear while speaking with CinemaBlend that any banter and bickering is all in good fun. That's easier to believe after the series premiere took the time to show Tarek supporting Christina when she shared the news about her split from Josh, with Heather expressing sympathy as well. Both teams definitely want to win, but that doesn't mean at any cost.

Tarek and Heather won the first challenge of The Flip Off with their kitchen, but there's still a long way to go in the competition, and the judges in the next episode are none other than Tarek and Christina's moms. Keep tuning in to HGTV on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of The Flip Off to see which team's approach will come out on top in the first season.