Florian Munteanu Is A Professional Fighter, And Even He Calls Kevin Hart’s Workout Commitment ‘Crazy’

Kevin Hart is known first and foremost as a comedian, but with this past weekend’s release of Borderlands, he’s making the jump to full-fledged action star. This would, of course, require a different approach, but thankfully, Hart is already a massive fitness buff. For Borderlands, though, he decided to take things up a notch, and in the process he earned the respect of his hulking co-star Florian Munteanu.

Munteanu is a former professional boxer who has recently come up in Hollywood through playing big, intimidating characters like the Creed franchise’s Viktor Drago and the villainous Razor Fist in Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. When speaking of Kevin Hart’s foray into action star mode, he confessed that he initially had some doubts, but it was Hart’s work ethic that helped win him over:

We all had a gym that production gave us where we could train for ourselves, especially in times where the pandemic was very present. And Kevin [Hart], I'm telling you, 5:00 in the morning he was right there. I always thought I would be the only crazy guy who trains at 5 a.m. in the morning right before going on to set, but he was there as well, at times even before me.

If you take a look at Florian Munteanu's size, it’s rather obvious that he spends a lot of time in the gym. The fact that he felt outdone by Kevin Hart is impressive. Not only that, but the relatively new actor found it to be rather inspiring, as he went on to say:

It motivates you. It inspires you to see a big name like Kevin Hart, who already accomplished so much, being the first in the gym at 5 a.m. and putting in the work before the actual work starts.

As previously mentioned, Kevin Hart is no stranger to fitness, and he even keeps us updated with the occasional, impressive workout post. He’s also no stranger to action, or at least action-comedy, which is obvious given that he has starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in some of The Rock’s best movies. When you have physical spectacles like he and John Cena as creative collaborators, it’s easy to imagine holding oneself to a higher standard. Despite this, Hart went even harder on his first action-forward role and updated the fans with a shirtless pic after getting ripped for Borderlands:

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) A photo posted by on

You can head to a theater right now to see Kevin Hart hold his own alongside the hulking Florian Munteanu in Borderlands! The film has a stacked cast including Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett, and is just the beginning of the exciting blockbusters coming our way on the latter half of the 2024 movie release schedule.