‘We’re Very Fortunate': Frasier Showrunners And Kelsey Grammer Open Up About Bebe Glazer’s Return And Casting 'Superfan' Rachel Bloom As Her Daughter
Like mother, like daughter.
Warning: SPOILERS for the Frasier episode “The Squash Courtship of Freddy's Father” are ahead!
Anyone who watched the original Frasier will remember that Harriet Sansom Harris’ Bebe Glazer was a devious and unscrupulous woman. The woman resorted to all kinds of trickery and deception while working as Frasier Crane’s agent, both to his benefit and hers. Well, two decades later, nothing’s changed with her. In fact, while reuniting with Harris’ Bebe in the latest episode of the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive Frasier revival series, we also met her daughter Phoebe, played by Rachel Bloom, and it turns out that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
The A-story of “The Squash Courtship of Freddy's Father,” which dropped today on the 2024 TV schedule, saw Kelsey Grammer’s character trying to ascertain if Phoebe was his daughter given that he and Bebe had a fling around the time Phoebe was born, and the younger woman also shared the same interests as him. Well, needless to say it was all a long con, which we’ll more about soon. However, having been fortunate enough to see this episode last month before the Frasier Season 2 junket, I was able to get Grammer and co-showrunner Joe Cristalli to open up about Bebe’s return and bringing Bloom, a Frasier “superfan,” aboard.
What Kelsey Grammer Said About The Latest Frasier Episode
As Kelsey Grammer shared when I asked him what it was like working with Harriet Sansom Harris again for the Frasier revival (one of the best Paramount+ shows), she and him go way back, long before the original Frasier days and even before he started playing Frasier Craine in Cheers. These two attended Juilliard together, and event in those days, Grammer could feel Harris giving off the Bebe vibes, telling me:
Then there was Rachel Bloom, who’s best known for co-creating and starring in the TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and whose other notable credits include The School of Good and Evil and Reboot. Although Kelsey Grammer wasn’t nearly as certain about how Bloom would do on Frasier, he was ultimately impressed by her performance as Phoebe, saying:
Indeed she did. For most of the episode, Phoebe was emulating Frasier Crane to make it seem like she was his daughter in the midst of her joining her mother in figuring out the publishing plan for Frasier’s memoir. By the end of the episode, the jig was up, as Bebe had devised an elaborate ruse to convince Frasier to revive his talk show. Fortunately for Phoebe, she still impressed Frasier with her knowledge of his memoir and her plans for publishing it, so he requested she join his team. However, there was still one last surprise to deliver, but before I get to that…
What Joe Cristalli Said About The Latest Frasier Episode
When I spoke with Frasier showrunners Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris, the former told me about how they’d been planning for a long time to have Bebe Glazer come back, and they knew Rachel Bloom would be the perfect person to play Phoebe. In his words:
It probably would have been easy enough to find a way to fit Bebe and Phoebe into Frasier Season 1, but that batch of episodes was more sparing with its special appearances. Bebe Neuwirth reprised Lilith Sternin in the seventh episode, and Peri Gilpin came back as Roz Doyle in the Season 1 finale, which paved the way for her to recur in Season 2. But Chris Harris said this about why they decided to hold on Bebe and Phoebe until this current season:
It is indeed fortunate that Rachel Bloom was able to appear, because in the final moments of this Frasier episode before the credits started rolling, Phoebe’s true nature was revealed, and the actress nailed it. Once Frasier was gone, Phoebe started using her real voice, which sounds just like her mother’s, and these two are now playing an even longer game to get Fraiser back on TV. Here’s what Chris Harris had to say about this episode’s many twists and turns:
Like Frasier Season 1, Season 2 is comprised of just 10 episodes, so it’s doubtful we’ll see Bebe and Phoebe again in the latter half of this season unless they’re being saved as a surprise. However, if Paramount+ greenlights Frasier Season 3, then my fingers are crossed we get this duo back again to give the title character even more headaches. If that happens, we’ll let you know.
