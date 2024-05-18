‘I Feel Very Grateful’: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s Emily Alyn Lind Opens Up About The Filming Day She’ll Always Cherish

Light spoilers for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire lie ahead so, proceed with caution.

The 2024 movie schedule entry Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brings back most of the series’ OG cast as well as the more recent additions introduced in 2021’s Afterlife. However, this latest supernatural romp also includes a few newcomers, including Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt. Another first-time GB star is Emily Alyn Lind, who plays the role of a ghost named Melody. A fan of the franchise, Lind geeked out with CinemaBlend about her love for it. She also opened up about the day from filming that she’ll always cherish, and I can totally understand why she feels “very grateful” to have had it.

During the movie, Melody comes into contact with McKenna Grace’s Phoebe Spengler, and the two form a somewhat unlikely friendship. Their relationship is sweet but, as time goes on, it begins to seem that the ghostly girl has a hidden agenda. Emily Alyn Lind discussed her character, her chemistry with Grace and more when we spoke in celebration of Frozen Empire’s digital release. Considering that she’s long loved Ghostbusters, which her grandfather introduced her to, I had to ask about her most memorable moment on set. Lind explained that a few stand out to her, but one particular day near the end of production will seemingly be an all-timer for her:

I would say the day that stood out the most was the… Well, a couple of days [stood out], but at the end there, we actually were filming that end sequence close to the end of filming. And it was really cool just being there with the entire crew – the new Ghostbusters, the old Ghostbusters. And just seeing everyone just come together and see brilliance happen right in front of you. Like any day being on set with these geniuses is like a good day, you know? So the entire experience will stick with me for a very long time, and I feel very grateful.

It’s hard to fathom the idea of actually being on set with the likes of Bill Murray, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and Ernie Hudson (who discussed Winston Zeddemore’s origins with CB). I mean, I’d honestly be excited just to be in the same place as one of those people. Emily Alyn Lind truly received an experience that few people are able to have and, as a fellow fan, it’s incredibly hard not to be happy for her (and simultaneously, a little jealous).

​That fandom is something the Doctor Sleep star shares with McKenna Grace, as she’s also been a longtime admirer of Sony’s supernatural comedy franchise. She’s also had her share of “pinch me” moments like getting to work with Dan Aykroyd a great deal for Frozen Empire. Unfortunately, though, Grace more recently revealed to me that there’s one Phoebe moment she wanted badly but did get. She wanted her intrepid young scientist to get a scene with Slimer but, alas, it wasn’t meant to be. However, like her co-star, the overall experience of being part of this beloved IP has been a dream come true for her

Announcements for the future of the film series have yet to be made (though Ernie Hudson has ideas for the future ). Regardless, based on the newest film’s ending, it’s fair to say that Melody’s arc has been completed. Though the chances of seeing Emil Alyn Lind in this series again seem slim, it’s lovely that she was able to participate in one of the Ghostbusters movies and take part in that specific shooting day with the entire cast.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now available to rent or own digitally. The film is also set to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on June 25.