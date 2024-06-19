Hayden Christensen Fans Will Appreciate What Ahsoka’s Composer Calls His Favorite Music Moments From The Star Wars Show’s First Season
These are some great choices.
Composer Kevin Kiner knows his way around the Star Wars franchise quite well, with this portion of his filmography including the animated shows The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Tales. And then there’s Ahsoka, which marked his first time scoring music for a live-action Star Wars series. Kevin Kiner will be back for Ahsoka Season 2, one of the handful of details that’s been shared with the public, but looking back on Season 1, the composer told CinemaBlend what some of his favorite music moments were, and Hayden Christensen fans will appreciate what he mentioned.
Anakin And Ahsoka’s Clone Wars Flashback
During my recent conversation with Kiner, which included him explaining why it’s difficult to score for Grand Admiral Thrawn and teasing how Dave Filoni has started preparing him for Ahsoka Season 2, Kiner also told me which scenes and moments from the finalized Ahsoka Season 1 episodes he was most happy with how they matched up with his music. Starting off, after reaffirming his satisfaction with the end credits, he highlighted a major moment in the episode “Part Five: Shadow Warrior”:
At the end of the prior episode, “Part Four: Fallen Jedi,” Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano came face to face with Anakin Skywalker, her former master in the World Between Worlds. Then in “Shadow Warrior,” she found herself re-experiencing some memories from the Clone Wars, with the teenaged Ahsoka being played by Avengers: Infinity War’s Ariana Greenblatt. But rather than unfolding like traditional flashbacks, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin was helping her work through her issues, which ultimately required the firm hand of him lightsaber-dueling her and knocking her back to the World Between Worlds. It was a unique transition between scenes, and Kevin Kiner was pleased with how the music matched with it.
Ahsoka Communicating With The Purrgil
Keeping our eyes planted firmly on Ahsoka’s eponymous protagonist, Kevin Kiner (who worked on the series with his children Sean and Deana) then pivoted his attention to a moment she had with the purrgil, those gigantic space whales capable of naturally traveling through hyperspace that were introduced in Star Wars Rebels. As the composer recalled:
After cameoing in The Mandalorian Season 3, the purrgil made their full live-action debut in Ahsoka, with Ahsoka Tano and Huyang landing their ship in the mouth of a purrgil to hitch a ride to Peridea, where Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati and the captured Sabine Wren had gone, and where Ezra Bridger and Thrawn had spent years exiled. It was a fitting form of transportation considering that the purrgil took Ezra and Thrawn to that planet at the end of Rebels too, even though we didn’t know their destination at the time.
Baylan Skoll And Morgan Elsbeth’s Themes
Finally, Kevin Kiner spent a little time talking about how pleased he was how the themes for Baylan Skoll and Morgan Elsbeth, two of the chief antagonists in Ahsoka Season 1, turned out. In his words:
Unfortunately, given that Ahsoka killed Morgan in the Ahsoka Season 1 finale, we won’t be hearing that music on the show again, although you can learn more about the latter’s origins in three of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire’s episodes. As for Baylan Skoll, Ray Stevenson passed away shortly before Season 1 premiered. So although the end of “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord” indicated Baylan’s story was far from over, it hasn’t been announced yet if the character will be recast or retired, at least in an onscreen capacity.
As always, CinemaBlend will continue passing along news on Ahsoka Season 2 and the other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows. For the Hayden Christensen fans reading, remember that he also appeared in the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries, and also check out the congratulatory message he recorded for The Acolyte’s Amandla Stenberg ahead of that show’s premiere.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.