Hayden Christensen Congratulated The Acolyte’s Amandla Stenberg For Her Star Wars Show, And Her Reaction Is So Sweet

The next of the upcoming Star Wars TV shows is almost here, with The Acolyte exploring the end of the High Republic era, i.e. roughly 100 years before The Phantom Menace. Leading The Acolyte’s cast is The Hunger Games’ Amandla Stenberg, who’s playing Force-sensitive twins Osha and Mae. Ahead of the show’s premiere to Disney+ subscription holders, Stenberg got a congratulatory message from Hayden Christensen, and her reaction to it is so sweet.

Christensen, of course, played Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, with the latter marking the character’s transformation into Darth Vader. Yet while his character ultimately embraced the Dark Side from that point forward until saving Luke Skywalker shortly before his death, Christensen gave off nothing but Light Side vibes with his message to Stenberg shared on Instagram and other social media platforms, as seen below:

A post shared by Star Wars A photo posted by starwars on

Although Hayden Christensen’s initial Star Wars tenure ended nearly 20 years ago (let’s also not forget he took Sebastian Shaw’s place as Anakin’s Force Ghost at the end of Return of the Jedi), like Amandla Stenberg, he’s been looped into the Disney era of this franchise set in a galaxy far, far away. In addition to making a vocal cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, he starred as Anakin/Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Season 1. Now he’s passed along the following kind words to Amandla Stenberg right before the public gets to see The Acolyte:

Hi Amandla, I’m Hayden. I just wanted to send you a quick message to say congratulations. And I’m very excited for the show, and wanted to wish you all the best and welcome you to our Star Wars family. Hopefully I’ll get to meet you soon, maybe at a Star Wars Celebration or something.

Initially Stenberg paused the video because she was surprised in the best way to see Christensen on screen, and after the video was over, she admitted she was “shaking” and couldn’t believe that the Star Wars folks had arranged this message for her. She then responded:

Hayden, I am currently still shaking a little bit from receiving this video, but I just wanted to extend all my gratitude for your love and support. It means the world to me, ‘cause I’m so honored to step into this universe. And the path you’ve carved in, it means to much to me. So thank you!

Amandla Stenberg’s costars on The Acolyte include Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Daphne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Jones Suotamo and Carrie-Anne Moss. The series follows Jung-jae’s character, Jedi Master Sol, investigating a series of crimes that will see him crossing paths again with Osha, was his apprentice before leaving the Jedi Order. Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland developed the show.

The Acolyte’s first two episodes premiere tomorrow on Disney+, and remember to stay on the Mouse House’s streaming platform if you’d also like to watch all of the Star Wars movies in order and other tie-in TV shows. After The Acolyte’s run, Skeleton Crew will follow sometime later this year.