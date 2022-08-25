How Mo Amer’s Netflix Series Tells His Palestinian Refugee Story In A Way His Standup Comedy Couldn’t
Amer steps into the role of leading man.
The Dick Van Dyke Show, I Love Lucy, and Seinfeld are all TV shows where its stars have put their name in front of a title to play a fictionalized version of themselves and speak to some funny truths of everyday life. With Netflix’s Mo, Mo Amer is the latest of many comedians to do so, except it’s the first time a series has ever highlighted a Palestinian-American family. And with Mo, the standup didn’t hold back in taking advantage of a medium he’d never used to tell his story before.
During CinemaBlend’s interview with Mo Amer, the comedian shared with me that Mo started when he wrote the story of his mother fleeing the war to come to America with hopes to film it for one of his comedy specials. However, his colleagues in the business suggested he wait and make it part of a series. That’s exactly what he did, and It became the flashback in Mo's seventh episode. With that, he had the chance to tell an honest story based on his own life experiences. In his words:
The series will serve as rare representation of a Muslim character on TV, specially drawing from his life growing up in Houston, Texas as a Palestinian refugee. However, as he shares, his story is really a universal one that can bring together a lot more than Muslim and Palestinian communities.
Prior to making Mo, Amer was well known for his standup over the years. As he shared during our interview, the Netflix series allowed him to tell his story in ways standing on a stage couldn’t illustrate. As he continued:
While not every element of Mo comes from his life – such as being grazed by a bullet at a grocery store in the first episode – Mo Amer drew from a lot of his own memories to tell the show’s story. He created the series alongside Ramy creator Ramy Youssef, a show he has had a supporting role on for its two seasons. Amer also said this:
In recent months alone, the Muslim community has seen representation with Ms. Marvel becoming the first superhero of the religion. Ms. Marvel tackled Muslim culture along with its own story about Pakistani characters. Mo marks another first in the Muslim community, this time with a Palestinian-American story at the forefront. The first season of Mo (opens in new tab) is now streaming with a Netflix subscription.
