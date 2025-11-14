I Didn’t See Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’s Plot Twist Coming, So I Had To Break It Down With The Cast
I didn't see it coming at all!
Spoilers, and I’ll say that once more and a little louder, MAJOR SPOILERS for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t are ahead! Read with caution, and go see the third Now You See Me movie in theaters now.
I love a great plot twist, and to this day, I still think about Now You See Me’s epic surprise. However, I think I’ll have to add Now You See Me: Now You Don’t's big shocker to the list, too. That's because following its premiere on the 2025 movie schedule, I’m still thinking about its massive reveal, what the cast told CinemaBlend about it, and how it could impact the franchise going forward.
Rosamund Pike Told Me Why The Twist Was 'Brilliant'
Ahead of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’s release, I had the chance to interview the cast right after I saw the movie. I was particularly excited to ask about the giant plot twist toward the end, where it’s revealed that Justice Smith’s magician, Charlie, was related to Rosamund Pike’s villain, Veronika, and he was the mastermind behind the big plan to take her down.
Speaking with the Pride and Prejudice actress specifically about this, she told me all about why she thought it was a “brilliant” twist. After learning about Charlie's true identity and his relation to Veronika during her first meeting with Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’s director, Ruben Fleischer, Pike was excited to play this rich and “dubious” character. She also thought that how Veronika and Charlie were used in the plot twist was not only shocking but meaningful. She said:
It was certainly a brave and very unexpected move. Throughout the film, it’s made clear that Veronika is a power-hungry and demanding boss of a diamond empire from South Africa. Meanwhile, Charlie spends the majority of the movie speaking with an American accent and (seemingly) helping the Horsemen pull off their latest heist.
However, while it seems like Charlie and his friends, Ariana Greenblatt’s June and Dominic Sessa’s Bosco, are the new additions to the crew, it turns out they’re the ones who planned it all.
When it came to filming the reveal that Justice Smith’s character was really running this whole show, Pike gushed about him and the way he used a South African accent during the moment. She said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The shock on Veronika’s face says it all, and I know my jaw was certainly on the floor too when Smith’s silhouette showed up on screen during that final trick and he started speaking with a different accent. Immediately after that, I also knew I needed to see the movie for a second time so I could see how it laid the groundwork for this twist.
Why You Should Re-Watch Now You See Me: Now You Don't
Much like in the first Now You See Me, the mastermind behind the whole trick turned out to be the person I least expected. Then, to add to that, making him related to the villain made the surprise even more shocking. That means, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will make for a great re-watch, because now, we can all try and keep an eye out for hints about Charlie’s true identity. To that point, Rosamund Pike told me:
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is like a magic trick itself, thanks to this plot twist. So, now, I have to go back and rewatch to try and figure out how they pulled it off. Pike explained that a lot of the reason why it works comes down to Justice Smith’s performance. She said:
I agree with her, too. He is amazing in this movie, and his reveal as Veronika’s sibling was mind-boggling. And that is why I can’t wait to rewatch Now You See Me 3 and hopefully eventually see how Charlie’s story continues in a fourth installment.
Based On What Justice Smith Told Me, I Hope They Explore The Impact Of This Twist In Another Now You See Me Movie
Now, considering how Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ended, it’d make a lot of sense if a fourth movie followed it. When I spoke to Justice Smith, he alluded to that idea too. Speaking about how he developed Charlie’s story with Ruben Fleischer, he also teased what he’s looking forward to exploring more:
In this movie, Charlie is the behind-the-scenes guy until his connection to Veronika is revealed. So, we only got to know a bit about his backstory, and we only saw him as the frontman for a few minutes. I’d love to see more of that in another movie, and I’d really like to know more about his backstory.
I’m specifically intrigued by how he got to know June and Bosco, and if the Horsemen ride again, I hope we get to explore their dynamic and history even more.
So, here’s hoping Now You See Me 4 gets to happen, so we can see more magic, more heists, and more backstory when it comes to Charlie, Veronika and this wild plot twist.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.