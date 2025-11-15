Jesse Eisenberg And Isla Fisher Told Me All About THAT Cameo At The End Of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Major spoilers for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t are ahead! If you have not seen the project on the 2025 movie schedule , you can catch it in theaters now.

Leading up to the release of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t , I couldn’t help but wonder if Mark Ruffalo would appear as Dylan. He wasn’t a confirmed member of the cast and didn’t partake in press for it; however, I had hoped he’d appear somehow. And he did! The Avengers actor made a brief cameo at the very end of the film, so I had to ask Jesse Eisenberg and Isla Fisher about it.

Jesse Eisenberg Shared His Thoughts On Dylan Showing Back Up In Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Throughout Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, there are lines dropped that allude to what happened to Mark Ruffalo's character, Dylan. According to the Horseman, he was stuck in a Russian prison after their last job went horribly wrong. However, at the end of the flick, the man behind the first movie’s great plot twist surprised the magicians again by revealing he was free and that their latest mission was only the beginning via hologram.

Speaking to that idea and the relevance of Dylan showing up at the new magicians’ hideout as a hologram, Jesse Eisenberg, who has played J. Daniel Atlas in all three movies, said:

Yeah, I mean, it's interesting. Like, in the movie, there was this hierarchy, like the original Horsemen were bringing in these new people. And then Dylan reminds us that, of course, no, he's actually controlling it, even though Morgan Freeman's kind of controlling it. And so it shows the kind of increasing bureaucracy of The Eye.

As we know, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’s plot twist revealed that The Eye actually wasn’t behind the plot to steal from Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike). Charlie (Justice Smith) and his pals, June (Ariana Greenblatt) and Bosco (Dominic Sessa) , had actually planned the whole scheme and got the Horsemen back together.

However, after Charlie exposed his sister, Veronika, and the original four Horsemen learned what was really going on, the actual Eye came into the picture to assert its dominance. Dylan returned and complimented the work of the young tricksters, and that has seemingly led to them really being allowed to join the secret society and work with Atlas, Jack (Dave Franco), Henley (Isla Fisher) and Merritt (Woody Harrelson) on their next mission.

Isla Fisher Shared How They Filmed Mark Ruffalo’s Scene And Wether He Was Actually On Set

Now, while we all saw Mark Ruffalo in hologram form on screen, Isla Fisher explained to me what it actually looked like on set that day. Sadly, the Task actor wasn’t really there, but his voice was, as the Henley actress recalled:

Well, we actually didn't get to see him. He was a hologram. So, he was actually – it was a very small bit of tape, really, on like a blue box. So we just heard his voice, which, we heard it so many times, by the end, I was like, ‘Dylan, get over it.’

Considering Mark Ruffalo is in this movie for maybe a minute and has released two TV shows, Task and Hal & Harper, and the movie Mickey 17 this year, I can see why he actually wasn’t on set. Plus, since he’s a hologram, CGI was going to need to be involved anyway.

So, the cast just heard him, and it sounds like they heard him a whole lot.

Now, if Now You See Me 4 happens, hopefully both the cast and audiences will get to see Mark Ruffalo back in action as one of the masterminds behind the Horsemen’s work. However, for now, let’s be grateful Dylan did appear in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and left us with a lot of hope about what’s to come.