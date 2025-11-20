Meryl Streep Is Officially In The Pixar Movie Hoppers, But I Was Caught Off Guard By Who She’s Playing
The Oscar winner is in her first Pixar film!
As a bunch of huge 2025 movie releases come out in the next week, a lot of new trailers are being dropped, and the latest is from Pixar. After the first look at Toy Story 5 came out last week, we now have a new trailer for Hoppers, and word that none other than Meryl Streep is part of the cast.
When you watch the trailer above, you might theorize immediately and say Meryl Streep has to be playing the gray-haired scientist, like I did, but that's not the case. The actress is actually lending her voice to a character called "Insect Queen." Here's a first look from the two-minute trailer:
More to come...
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
