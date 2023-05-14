Jason Momoa Names One 'Bummer' From His Fast X Experience And How He Plans To Change It For Fast And Furious 11

As early reactions to Fast X have highlighted, Jason Momoa is a total wild man in the new Fast & Furious chapter – playing villain Dante Reyes as a looney psychopath out for bloodthirsty vengeance against the franchise’s family of protagonists, led by Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. It’s clear from watching the movie that the actor had a lot of freedom in his performance and the opportunity to make the character his own. Still, however, Momoa walked away from the production feeling disappointed about one aspect of the experience, and he plans to change things for the better in the making of Fast & Furious 11.

The actor participated in a virtual press roundtable late last week to discuss his time thus far in the Fast & Furious franchise, and it was when asked about the film’s big third act set piece that he pointed to the one “bummer” of the Fast X ride: he didn’t feel that he got enough time actually driving cars on set. He explained that he had the chance to do a fair amount of work on a motorcycle, as he is an experienced rider, but he wants more action behind the wheel in the sequel:

My only one maybe like bummer of the whole thing is I didn't get to drive more, which is gonna change in the next one. That'll be my massive request, is going like, 'I would love to go to driving school.' I would love to go learn that stuff. I know how to ride motorcycles just from doing my own thing, and so I did 80 percent of the motorcycle stuff, which is great and I'm super happy that they trusted me to do it. And then the stunts that would jeopardize the whole picture, obviously a stunt man would take that over, but I really would love to drive more.

Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes is on a motorcycle for much of the film’s second act set piece that takes place in Rome, and it’s made clear that it’s him on the bike. He has scenes later in Fast X where he is driving cars, but it seems that different filmmaking tricks were employed for those sequences that stopped Momoa from actually operating a motor vehicle.

Continuing, he explained that he understands the reasons why he didn’t get to drive as much as he wanted to in the making of the blockbuster, but he still hopes that he’ll get the chances he wants when principal photography commences on Fast & Furious 11. Said Momoa,

We did a lot. And that goes down to like, to get the angles to get all the stuff, you know, it's hard and they had so much to shoot. So a lot of that stuff like is in studio, but I want to drive more, man. So next one, when we come back I was just like, 'I love it.' So I'm hoping in the next one I can do a lot more driving.

Fast & Furious 11 doesn’t have a release date yet, but Fast X will be arriving in theaters everywhere this Friday – the movie sporting a tremendous ensemble cast that includes not only the aforementioned Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel, but also Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, and more. Not all of the previous films are available on subscription services, but you can plan your rewatch anticipating the arrival of the new sequel with our Fast & Furious streaming guide.